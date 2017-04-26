The Central Valley farmworker community and immigrant rights advocates welcomed the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ on April 12 in a protest outside Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office.
MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
The ‘Caravan Against Fear’ on April 12 outside Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office.
The ‘Caravan Against Fear’ on April 12 in a protest outside Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office.
The ‘Caravan Against Fear’ on April 12 in a protest outside Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office.
Valeska Sánchez, second from right, is a Fresno resident who is participating in ‘Caravan Against Fear’ which stopped in downtown Fresno Wednesday mornig to protest outside Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office.
The the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ on April 12 in a protest outside Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office.
The ‘Caravan Against Fear’ on April 12 in a protest outside Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office.
The ‘Caravan Against Fear’ on April 12 in a protest outside Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office.
The Caravan Against Fear also attracted some opposition. Holding a sign that read “Americans First,” Raymond Hernández stood at the steps of the sheriff’s office showing support on the sheriff collaboration with ICE.
Messages at the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ protest at the Fresno County Jail on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in downtown Fresno.
Messages at the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ protest at the Fresno County Jail on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 in downtown Fresno.
