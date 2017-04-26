Students learn to improve physical fitness with healthier choices

As part of an improved physical education curriculum, elementary school students at Fresno Unified School District are learning new fitness activities aimed at teaching them strategies to live a healthy life.
On a rainy April 18 morning, third-grade students in teacher Steve Baiz’ class at Vang Pao Elementary School showcased some fitness activities that they have been learning as part of a revamped physical education curriculum that focuses on teamwork, strength training and lesson plans around managing diabetes and other chronic health conditions.
“We don’t drop P.E. (physical education) just because it is raining,” said Christina Beaullieu, school district P.E. Specialist.
Beaullieu showed students how they can be physically active inside the classroom, where students and teacher didn’t have to move desks or change anything around to accommodate fitness activities. “The kids can just get up and find a space and they all just work right there,” Beaullieu said.
“Today we went over diabetes to make sure the kids know how to be healthy so they don’t develop that, diseases like diabetes,” said Beaullieu. “We also went over several jumps that we did to jump to be fit, trying to teach them to be healthy, get their heart rate up, eating healthy, exercising daily, making sure they are getting plenty of water and rest.”
Students and staff at Vang Pao Elementary as well as the other district’s elementary schools have been learning how to improve their physical fitness by making healthier choices thanks to a $90,000 Healthy Eating Active Living grant Kaiser Permanente Fresno.
“Every Friday I do a lot of exercise with the students,” Baiz said.
Lillian Harautuneian, district physical education manager, said students are learning standard-based physical education, which includes “learning about fitness skills, motor skills, learning about health, learning about wellness, cardiovascular fitness.”
Some of the reasons the district is doing this new physical curriculum, Harautuneian said, is because students “need to be physically active for life.”
She said one of the school district’s goals is for “all students to participate in athletics and the arts.”
“We learned last year that a lot of teachers asked for assistance in training for professional learning for students for them to go out and teach physical education with their students,” Harautuneian said. “Through the Kaiser grant, the healthy eating active living, we are able to go out to each site and to have our P.E. Specialist model lessons for the teachers which, in turn, will help them to provide the 200 minutes (of physical education) every ten days.”
“We don’t go out and do recess, it’s structured, it’s planed, it’s purposeful,” she said.
She said the new P.E. curriculum, which is standard-based physical education, is for all levels – K through 6th grade – and at all the 65 elementary schools in the district.
“We do have physical fitness testing in the fifth, seventh and ninth grade, so we are preparing for that and we are preparing them for athletics our No. 2 goal, and just being healthy,” Harautuneian said. “We are just proud of the fact that we have partnerships that we can work with Kaiser and Fresno Unified together, so our kids are becoming healthier and more active.”
“It was a great opportunity for Kaiser Permanente to help support the great work that Fresno Unified is already doing to help their student body increase their healthy eating and increase their physical activity,” said Marie Sánchez, Kaiser Permanente’s community benefit manager.
This is the first year Kaiser awards the grant to FUSD, Sánchez said.
“Students have more energy in the classroom and are more eager to learn, now that they have the tools they need to lead healthier lives,” Interim Superintendent Bob Nelson said in a statement. “We thank Kaiser Permanente Fresno for helping to create a culture of wellness in our schools, so our students can be more successful in the classroom.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments