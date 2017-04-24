Nutrition program provides fresh produce to college students

College of the Sequoias freshmen student Nicolás Mullen picked up free fresh produce in between attending his classes thanks to FoodLink of Tulare County which hosted a ‘Nutrition on the Go’ on campus earlier this month.
“It’s pretty helpful,” said the 20-year-old Mullen.
As a student, Mullen said he has learned how to stretch his money and getting fresh produce at no cost is always helpful for his finances when he has to worry about college tuition, books etc.
The Nutrition on the Go held on April 4 at College of the Sequoias was part of Healthy Tulare County Week to promote the benefits of eating healthy.
“This is really a good thing for them (students),” said Pattie Álvarez, student services health coordinator at COS.
Álvarez said not many students – as well as the average American – are eating vegetables and fruits.
Some of the fresh produce available during FoodLink’s Nutrition on the Go this month at COS included celery, radish, grapefruit, and sweet potatoes as well as some other non perishable items such as concentrated cranberry juice.
Nutrition of the Go is set up like an open-air farmers’ market, where individuals are invited to see the fresh produce, enjoy some samples and take suggested recipes, gather health and nutrition resources and ask questions about the items they are receiving.
“We are trying to address food insecurity,” Álvarez said. “Some people don’t have food to eat.”
Álvarez said the Nutrition on the Go program at COS is not only open for students but also for anybody in the community who live around campus.
“You don’t have to come here. This is for the community, for students as well as the employees,” Álvarez said. “This serves everybody.”
After signing in at the FoodLink’s area, students, staff and community members get a bag for their items, and then are instructed to take different amounts of fresh produce depending of the particular item available that day.
Each one of the boxes containing fresh produce usually have a number which is the amount of produce people can take home.
For example, some boxes might say “any” which means any amount can be taken while other might say two or five.
COS sophomore student José Valencia, 19, also stopped by the Nutrition on the Go area to take advantage of the free produce.
“I saw it when I came in,” Valencia said as he arrived to the college campus.
It was the first time Valencia was aware of the fresh produce program.
He took home some juice and celery.
Nutrition on the Go stops at COS the first Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m..
“This give them an opportunity once a month to come. It shows that COS cares and with FoodLink here, we are trying help provide to those that need it,” Álvarez said, adding that one way to promote students’ academic success is to make sure they get healthy food.
The Nutrition on the Go at COS in Visalia is one of many sites FoodLink distributes fresh produce. Other locations include Earlimart, Goshen, Woodlake, Strathmore, Ivanhoe, Traver, Farmersville and Poterville.
According to FoodLink’s website, each month, an average of 3,500 household members benefit form more than 40,000 pounds of fresh products at all sites.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
