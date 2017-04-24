Demographics a culprit in Catholic priest shortage

It was a July morning, hours before the summer heat would began to cook anything not in the shade or indoors, when a driver on his way to Cantúa Creek spotted Fresno Bishop Armando X. Ochoa walk out of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tranquillity.
That’s nice that the bishop is visiting various parishes in the diocese, thought the motorist. After all, the unincorporated Fresno County community and its 799 souls live and work in the middle of the vast openness that is the San Joaquín Valley where it appears God might also avoid.
Bishop Ochoa, however, was in Tranquillity out of necessity, not a tour of a diocese that sprawls a nine-county area.
The bishop was filling in for an ailing priest in a region short on priests.
The priest of a central Fresno parish explained that he, also, was curtailed in getting the time needed to attend a friend’s funeral due to a shortage of priests.
The bishop, a few months later, found time to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Fresno Grizzlies baseball game.
He admitted not enough young men are entering the priesthood at a time that elder priests are either retiring or dieing.
Changing demographics, said Ochoa, are partially to blame.
“Today’s Latino families aren’t as big as they used to be,” said Ochoa, who is helping the Fresno diocese celebrate its 50th anniversary.
In the past, a family with at least four sons would direct one toward the priesthood, said the bishop. Today, that is not a luxury that smaller families can afford. Priests who are bilingual in Spanish and English are a must in a largely Latino diocese like Fresno or Stockton.
The priest shortage is not exclusive to the San Joaquín Valley, or even the United States.
If there are no young men, there can be no priests.
Pope Francis
In México, where 85 percent of the population is Catholic, there is one priest per 7,000 followers. In the U.S., there is one priest per 2,000 Catholics, according to Vatican statistics.
In 2015, there were 37,192 priests in the U.S. There were 58,398 Catholic priests in 1980.
Pope Francis addressed the crisis in an interview with a German journalist earlier this year. He said the church needs to work with youth and deal with low birth rates throughout the world.
“If there are no young men, there can be no priests,” said the pope, who explained he was open to bringing in married men (viri probati) to perform the same roles as priests.
“The problem of vocations is a serious problem,” he said.
Deacons have been taking a more active role in the Catholic Church. There were about 17,000 deacons in the U.S. in 2010. In 1971, there were 7 deacons.
There have been some calls for the church to open the priesthood to women. Altar girls were permitted by the church starting in the 1980s, but their full acceptance has not been smooth.
In 2011, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix announced that girls no longer would be allowed as altar servers during Mass at its cathedral. The cathedral rector said he “made the decision in hopes of promoting the priesthood for males and other religious vocations, such as becoming a nun, for females.”
The pope, and other church leaders, however, have expressed opposition to opening the priesthood to women.
Meanwhile, the priest shortage has led to about 3,500 parishes without a priest in the United States.
Until then, young priests like César Martínez, one of 105 priests in the Stockton Diocese serving a Catholic population of almost 300,000 in six counties, are filling the need. He was ordained in 2015.
He expressed an interest in the priesthood but balked after attending a dinner for people interested in the priesthood.
Martínez, who now recruits future candidates for the priesthood, said someone higher than him showed him the way.
“The plan of God was bigger (than my own).”
La demografía es un problema con la escasez de sacerdotes
Era una mañana de julio, horas antes de que el calor del verano comenzara a cocinar algo que no fuera a la sombra o en el interior, cuando un conductor que se dirigía a Arroyo Cantúa vio al obispo Armando X. Ochoa salir de la Iglesia Católica de San Pablo en Tranquillity.
Es bueno que el obispo esté visitando varias parroquias de la diócesis, pensó el motorista. Después de todo, la comunidad no incorporada del Condado de Fresno y sus 799 almas viven y trabajan en medio de la vasta apertura que es el Valle de San Joaquín donde parece que Dios también podría evitar.
Sin embargo, el Obispo Ochoa estaba en Tranquillity por necesidad, no por una diócesis que se extiende por un área de nueve condados.
El obispo estaba llenando para un sacerdote enfermo en una región corta de sacerdotes.
El sacerdote de una parroquia central de Fresno explicó que él, también, fue reducido en conseguir el tiempo necesario para asistir al funeral de un amigo debido a la escasez de sacerdotes.
El obispo, unos meses más tarde, encontró tiempo para lanzar el primer lanzamiento ceremonial en un juego de béisbol Fresno Grizzlies.
Admitió que no hay suficientes hombres jóvenes entrando en el sacerdocio en un momento en que los sacerdotes mayores se están retirando o muriendo.
Los cambios demográficos, dijo Ochoa, son parcialmente culpables.
“Las familias latinas de hoy no son tan grandes como solían ser,” dijo Ochoa, quien está ayudando a la diócesis de Fresno a celebrar su 50 aniversario.
En el pasado, una familia con al menos cuatro hijos dirigiría uno hacia el sacerdocio, dijo el obispo. Hoy en día, eso no es un lujo que las familias más pequeñas pueden permitirse. Los sacerdotes que son bilingües en español e inglés son una necesidad en una diócesis mayormente latina como Fresno o Stockton.
La escasez de sacerdotes no es exclusiva del Valle de San Joaquín, ni siquiera de los Estados Unidos.
En México, donde el 85 por ciento de la población es católica, hay un sacerdote por cada 7,000 seguidores. En los Estados Unidos, hay un sacerdote por cada 2,000 católicos, según estadísticas del Vaticano.
En 2015, habían 37,192 sacerdotes en los Estados Unidos. Habían 58,398 sacerdotes católicos en 1980.
El Papa Francis se dirigió a la crisis en una entrevista con un periodista alemán a principios de este año. Dijo que la iglesia necesita trabajar con la juventud y lidiar con las bajas tasas de natalidad en todo el mundo.
“Si no hay hombres jóvenes, no puede haber sacerdotes,” dijo el Papa, quien explicó que estaba abierto a traer a hombres casados (viri probati) para desempeñar los mismos papeles que los sacerdotes.
“El problema de las vocaciones es un problema serio,” dijo.
Los diáconos han tomado un papel más activo en la Iglesia Católica. Hubo alrededor de 17,000 diáconos en los Estados Unidos en 2010. En 1971, habían 7 diáconos.
Ha habido algunos llamamientos para que la iglesia abra el sacerdocio a las mujeres. Las niñas del altar eran permitidas por la iglesia que comenzaba en los años 80, pero su aceptación completa no ha sido lisa.
En 2011, la diócesis católica de Phoenix anunció que las niñas ya no serían permitidas como monaguillos durante la misa en su catedral. El rector de la catedral dijo que “tomó la decisión con la esperanza de promover el sacerdocio para los hombres y otras vocaciones religiosas, como convertirse en monja, para las mujeres,”
El Papa, y otros líderes de la iglesia, sin embargo, han expresado su oposición a abrir el sacerdocio a las mujeres.
Mientras tanto, la escasez de sacerdotes ha llevado a unas 3.500 parroquias sin sacerdote en los Estados Unidos.
Hasta entonces, jóvenes sacerdotes como César Martínez, uno de los 105 sacerdotes de la diócesis de Stockton que atiende a una población católica de casi 300.000 en seis condados, están llenando la necesidad. Fue ordenado en 2015.
Expresó su interés por el sacerdocio pero se negó a asistir a una cena para personas interesadas en el sacerdocio.
Martínez, que ahora recluta candidatos para el sacerdocio, dijo que alguien más alto que él le mostró el camino.
“El plan de Dios era más grande (que el mío).”
This is the fourth and final piece in a series of stories about a priest shortage in the San Joaquín Valley and what the Catholic Dioceses are doing to recruit more men into the religious order.
