Dinuba High senior Aniceta Pérez-Huerta crowned Cinco de Mayo queen

Dinuba High School senior Aniceta Pérez-Huerta learned plenty from last year’s Miss Cinco de Mayo pageant in which she finished in the runner-up spot.
The 17-year-old daughter of David Huerta and Tyna Pérez Huerta gained more confidence and spun off her talent from an impromptu question in last year’s pageant to earn the 2017 crowd. She also earned a $3,000 scholarship.
“I learned so much from last year’s pageant,” said Pérez-Huerta as she was joined on-stage by her parents and brothers, Emiliano and Alonzo, and her grandmother Terry Pérez.
“I’m shocked and excited,” added Pérez-Huerta, who has been elected president of her class every year in high school. She hopes to become an English teacher and then a superintendent.
Competing last year gave her more confidence, and allowed her to prepare better because she knew what was involved in the 3½ months of preparation.
In her monologue, Pérez-Huerta provided a look at the women who fought alongside their husbands in the Mexican Revolution.
“There were multi-taskers,” she said during her ‘La Historia de las Adelitas’ monologue. “My impromptu question last year was about the women in the Revolution.
“I chose to do that because not many people acknowledge the women,” she said. “They need to be recognized.”
For this year’s impromptu question, Pérez-Huerta was asked what change she would make. She responded that “the current hold on immigrants” is not right because “this country was founded by immigrants.”
Pérez-Huerta has been involved in basketball, tennis and cheer in school. She organized this year’s Mr. Emperor pageant.
There were seven queen candidates.
Tabitha Pineda, the 2013 Cinco de Mayo princess, was first runner-up. She is the daughter of Tracie Morán and Francisco Pineda. The senior with a 4.0 GPA earned a $700 scholarship.
Her talent was singing ‘La Cigarra’ (The Cicada).
Second runner-up, and recipient of a $300 scholarship, was Joanne Rubalcaba, a 17-year-old junior at Dinuba High. Her talent was a folkloric dance to ‘La Morena’ (The Dark-Skinned Woman).
Rubalcaba, the daughter of Hilda and Isidro Rubalcaba, was selected by her fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality.
Other candidates were Dinuba High senior Yesenia Chaidez; Dinuba High senior Jasmín Ornelas; Dinuba High senior Olivia Hernández; and, Dinuba High freshman Aliyah Rangel.
Natalie González, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Washington Intermediate, won the Miss Cinco de Mayo princess title. She is the daughter of Juan Carlos and Sandra González. She earned a $200 scholarship.
First runner-up was Jackie Reséndez, 13, and the daughter of Denisse Reséndez and Eli Viveros.
Second runner-up was Marina Velásquez, 13, and the daughter of Theresa Caldera and Michael Caldera.
The new queen and princess – and their court – will reign over the Cinco de Mayo festivities next weekend in Dinuba, which includes a May 6 parade that starts at 10 a.m. Activities, including carnival rides, food and entertainment, will take place at Rose Ann Vuich Park next Friday through Sunday.
Pageant highlights:
▪ Cutler-Orosi Unified School District superintendent Yolanda Valdez served as emcee. She used English and Spanish in announcing the contestants.
▪ 2016 Miss Cinco de Mayo Queen Evelyn Arciniega performed a couple of songs on the accordion with her father, Mario.
▪ 2015 queen Stephanie Manzo sang the Juan Gabriel classic ‘Amor Eterno’ (Eternal Love). The pageant was dedicated to the Mexican singer/songwriter who died last August.
▪ 2016 queen runner-up Yakaren Estrada sang the Juan Gabriel song ‘La Muerte del Paloma’ (Death of the Love).
▪ Francisco Godínez performed ‘No Tengo Dinero’ (I Have No Money) and ‘El Noa Noa’ while he serenaded the contestants.
▪ The pageant is organized by Leadership Northern Tulare County. The pageant committee is chaired by Debbie Rojas.
