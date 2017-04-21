JUDGE ARMANDO O. RODRÍGUEZ / 1929-2017

Judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty posed for a portrait in 1995 when he retired.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
Vida en el Valle
Judge Armando Rodríguez spoke about careers in law during a workshop at the 17th annual Sí Se Puede Conference for Young Latinos in 2012 at Fresno State.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Armando Rodríguez attended the investiture ceremony for Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro in 2014.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Armando Rodríguez listens to a speaker at the 2013 Mother’s Day celebration at Arte Américas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Armando Rodríguez was a guest speaker at the 38th annual Latino Commencement Celebration at Fresno State in 2010.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired Judge Armando Rodríguez was honored by the Fresno County Bar Association with the Bernie E. Witkin Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, talk about their life during a 2010 interview in their home.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife Betty celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife Betty celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2010.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, pose with Mariachi de la Tierra at their 60th wedding anniversary in July 2010.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July 2010. They were honored by Congressman Jim Costa.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July 2010.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in July 2010.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Dr. Luz González and retired judge Armando Rodríguez take part in a 2013 Mexican Independence Day celebration at Arte Américas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Judge Armando Rodríguez walks by the altar in honor of his wife, Betty Rodríguez, during Day of the Dead event at Arte Américas in 2013.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Judge Armando Rodríguez listens to a speaker at the Día de los Muertos celebration at Arte Américas in 2013.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Judge Armando Rodríguez gets congratulated by José Luis Barraza after receiving the Trailblazers for Prosperity Award in 2013 from the Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association (SEFCEDA).
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The Southeast Fresno Community Economic Development Association (SEFCEDA) honored retired judge Armando Rodríguez at its second annual Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon in 2013.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired judge Armando Rodriguez gave the luncheon address at the 2007 Association of Mexican American Educators state conference in Fresno.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Betty and Armando Rodriguez participated in the 2004 Rebozo Festival in May 2004 at Arte Américas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Armando Rodriguez takes in the atmosphere at the 2004 Rebozo Festival at Arte Américas.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired Judge Armando Rodriíuez and his wife, Betty, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the DoubleTree Hotel before an estimated 400 people in July 2000.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired Judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the DoubleTree Hotel before an estimated 400 people in July 2000.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Judge Armando Rodríguez takes part in an interview in December 2011.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Armando Rodríguez was among several area residents who welcomed Nayarit Gov. Antonio Echeverría Domínguez on a tour of local colleges in 2005.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, posed for a portrait in 1995 when he retired.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
Vida en el Valle
Judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, posed for a portrait in 1995 when he retired.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
Vida en el Valle
Judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, posed for a portrait in 1995 when he retired.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
Vida en el Valle
Judge Armando Rodríguez and his wife, Betty, posed for a portrait in 1995 when he retired.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
Vida en el Valle
Cynthia Clark, sister of Markanthony Sánchez, accepts a tribute from retired judge Armando Rodríguez at the 2011 ¡Viva el Mariachi! Festival at Selland Arena.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A portrait of Judge Armando Rodríguez kept watch on his funeral mass at Belmont Memorial Gardens on April 21, 2017. He was buried next to his wife, Betty, who died four years ago.
Vida en el Valle
Vida en el Valle
Judge Armando Rodríguez called his late wife who died in November 2012 a “professional volunteer” during the January 2016 dedication of the Betty Rodríguez Regional library.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Armando Rodríguez helped cut the ribbon at the dedication of the Betty Rodríguez Regional Library in January 2016.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Retired judge Armando Rodríguez was honored with the inagural Legacy Award at Arte Américas celebration in 2016. He is helped to the stage by Mexican Cónsul of Communities María Fernanda Cámara.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Vida Staff Photo
Fresno County Superior Court judges of Fresno gathered at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Fresno for a photo in 2004. Judge Armando Rodríguez is second from left in back row. Others are Jane Cardoza Olmos, Rosendo Peña, Ralph Núñez, Carlos Cabrera, Philip Silva, and Gary Orozco.
Vida en el Valle
Vida Staff Photo
Judge Armando Rodriguez speaks during a 2000 interview in his chamber.
Vida en el Valle
Vida Staff Photo
Judge Armando Rodriguez looks at paperwork in his chamber in 2000.
Vida en el Valle
Vida Staff Photo
Judge Armando Rodríguez works as a proctor for the Mendota High School team at the 2003 Fresno County Academic Decathlon.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com