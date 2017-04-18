Chicago dancers find a place at Fresno festival

What sisters Claudia and Clara Gutiérrez couldn’t find in Chicago, they found 2,000 miles away in Clovis and Fresno.
The sisters, who are vital cogs of Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicanos, traveled for the fourth year to the Danzantes Unidos Festival to refine their folkloric dance moves and soak in the atmosphere along with more than 1,500 fellow dancers.
“In Chicago, there is not a big folklórico community,” said Clara, 22, who began dancing five years ago when she helped her older sister teach 10 children at a neighborhood church.
The Mexican folkloric dance groups are neighborhood in nature, and do not enjoy the community-wide or school support like those found in most California cities, said Claudia, 30.
The sisters were among six dancers from BF Sones Mexicanos who attended the three-day festival held at Clovis East High School.
“I like to meet new people,” said Clara, who focused on workshops teaching dances from Chihuahua because of the region’s “upbeat music.”
Claudia is a full-time medical assistant who is working on obtaining a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
The group’s most recent addition to its repertoire (Veracruz) was learned at the festival workshops.
“I like the opportunity we have to come here and learn,” said Claudia. “Everyone shares.”
Claudia, who restricts her students from taking the same festival workshops, said Chicago offers no folkloric dance programs either during school hours or after hours.
“We didn’t know they existed until we came here,” said Clara, who is less than two years from earning her degree in radiology.
Claudia’s folkloric career started when she joined her mother at age 5 in a community group’s Cinco de Mayo performance in Chicago.
“We were new to this country,” said Claudia, whose roots are in Durango, Durango, México. “My mom started dancing, then I started.”
Her mother, no longer a dancer, is a seamstress. Her father is a sous chef.
Claudia would travel an hour to train BF Sones Mexicanos. Eventually, she moved into the neighborhood.
The group has 75 dancers, ranging in age from 5 to 65.
The Danzantes Unidos Festival, said Claudia, is vital to her group.
“I needed to continue learning,” she said about the reason for journeying to the festival. “I like being able to bring my students and learn. It’s something they take back home.”
The festival instructors, said Claudia, provide information about the dance and its history.
“I don’t want to teach (my students) something that is not appropriate,” she said. “I want to pass it on right.”
BF Sones Mexicano has performed the last three years at the McDonald’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Chicago. It has also performed the last three years at the Chicago Navy Pier’s Celebrate México.
A great honor, said Claudia, would be to perform at a Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase concert.
Comments