ABC of your Health: April is Sexually Transmitted Infections Awareness Month

April is Sexually Transmitted Infections Awareness Month, and the Fresno County Department of Public Health officials want to raise public awareness about the impact of STIs on the lives of Americans and the importance of preventing, testing, and treating STIs.
The theme for this year annual observance of STI 2017 is ‘Syphilis Strikes Back.’
Once nearing elimination, national data find that syphilis is thriving, according the county health officials.
“Nowhere in the nation is this more true than right here in our Central Valley,” said Dr. Ken Bird, Fresno County Health Officer in a statement.
STIs are the most common communicable infections reported in Fresno County and include Chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and HIV.
In 2015, there were 5,966 new Chlamydia infections, 1,766 new gonorrhea infections, and 40 cases of congenital syphilis reported in Fresno County.
According to health officials, the rates of both early syphilis (primary and secondary cases) have also been increasing in Fresno County.
“And while this illness (Syphilis) most heavily affects men having sex with men in many communities, the illness is heavily impacting women and their babies in our community,” Bird said. “We cannot allow this to continue.”
The Fresno County Department of Public Health is encouraging everyone to disrupt the spread of syphilis and other STIs that are on the rise in Fresno County.
Fresno County health officials said there are effective ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat STIs.
And STI screening and early diagnosis is essential in preventing transmission and the long-term health consequences of STIs.
Health officials said abstaining from sex, reducing the number of sexual partners, and consistently and correctly using condoms are all effective prevention strategies.
Also safe and effective vaccines are also available to prevent hepatitis B and some types of the human papillomavirus (HPV) that cause disease and cancer.
For all individuals who are sexually active, STI screening and prompt treatment (if infected) are critical to protect a person’s health and prevent the spread to others.
The total combined cases of Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis reported in 2015 reached the highest number ever, according to the annual Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The economic impact of STIs is estimated to be about $16 billion annually in direct medical costs.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
For more information about STIs visit www.cdc.gov/std.
