Immigrant rights advocates protest deportation efforts

The Central Valley farmworker community and immigrant rights advocates continued their fight for immigrant rights Wednesday morning as they welcomed the ‘Caravan Against Fear’ in downtown Fresno in a protest outside Sheriff Margaret Mims’ office.

The protest’s goals in Fresno was to increase pressure for the Fresno County Sheriff to stop collaborating with Trump Administration’s immigration enforcement efforts and deportations.

The ‘Caravan Against Fear’ started on April 10 with a press conference in Sacramento as a mobilization to protect immigrant families and unite communities.

The stop in Fresno took place on the third day of the Caravan traveling across California on their way to the southern border.

On Tuesday, the Caravan led a massive protest at the federal detention center in Richmond.

According to organizers, the Caravan is building a movement to defend immigrant rights, keep families together, “resist Trump’s cruel and racist immigration policies, and build momentum for a national strike on May 1.”

The Caravan’s purpose is aimed to pressure legislators to pass expansive sanctuary policies for all, refuse to cooperate with ICE, withhold funding for deportations or border wall construction and restore constitutional protections to people living along the border.

Valeska Sánchez, a Fresno resident is participating in the caravan.

Sánchez, who is a United State’s citizen, said she wanted to volunteer to be part of the caravan because at one point in her life she was also an undocumented immigrant.

She will be traveling with the caravan for a week with her last stop being San Diego before she heads back to the Valley.

The Caravan is sponsored by a diverse and growing coalition of labor, community, human rights, religious, civic, environmental, and other organizations, including: SEIU (United Service Workers West), National Day Labor Organizing Network, Border Network for Human Rights, Southern Border Communities Coalition, Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance, Radio Bilingüe, Global Exchange, and dozens of other organizations in both the U.S. and Mexico.

The caravan is also stopping today in Bakersfield at 5:30 p.m. at the Kern County Sheriff’s Department office, 1350 Norris Rd. in Bakersfield

This story will be updated.