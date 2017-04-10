Workshop aims to teach people about immigrant workers rights

With recent news of people being arrested or detained by ICE, especially in public paces, immigrant workers rights advocates want to educate people on how to prepare for and respond to increased immigration enforcement under the Trump Administration.
This weekend the California Labor Federation held one of its California Immigrant Worker Rights and Defense Trainings in Fresno.
“We have done a couple,” said Pedro Ramirez, Central Valley Campaign Coordinator for the California Labor Federation.
According to Ramirez, the Labor Federation has done other workshops similar to the one in Fresno in the Los Angeles area as well as in San Francisco and in Sacramento.
“And we plan to do more in the upcoming months,” said Ramirez, adding that the labor federation is also planning on having some of those workshops in other parts of the Central Valley.
The trainings are co-sponsored by the California Labor Federation and the Central Labor Councils in partnership with attorneys from the Weinberg, Roger and Rosenfeld law firm.
Ramirez said the one of the mail goals of the workshop was to “prepare union members and community allies if there is a raid in their workplaces.”
“We are focusing on workplace raids and for members to be empowered on knowing their rights,” Ramirez said. “A lot of times when ICE comes in a workplace raid people are not prepared and they get scare.”
“We want them to be mindful that they have rights, whether they are documented or not. And for the most part standing together is one of the big things we are trying to get people to use your rights collectively,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said the California Labor Federation hasn’t heard of any workplace raids taking place in Fresno or other parts in the Central Valley.
“We haven’t hear of any here in the Valley as it yet, but we know our partners in L.A., San Francisco, in Oakland and those areas there has been workplace raids,” Ramirez said.
Approximately 25 people attended the workshop which was open to union members and the community.
Ramirez said attendees came from Madera, Merced, Bakersfield, and Tulare.
Topics covered during the training included workplace raids, how unions can prepare for and respond to raids, I-9 audits, reverification and E-Verify; individuals’ rights during immigration enforcement, do’s and don’ts for Union staff and stewards as well as immigrant worker rights and California Anti-Retaliation Law.
Ramirez said it is important for people to know what rights they have at the workplace.
He said it was also important for union’s workers to have a workplace preparedness plan so workers would know that to do, what not to say, how to stand together collectively if an actual raid takes place in their place of employment.
One of the attendees to the workshop was Stan Santos, with Communications Workers of America and the executive board of the Central Labor Council.
“Immigrants are very vital to the union movement and respect for their rights and their physical integrity is a priority,” Santos said of the importance of having the workshop.
Ramirez said the workshop also addressed the importance of happing also a community plan where different organizations do supported services for those people who have family members who are detain by ICE.
Alejandro Delgado, a union attorney and one of the presenters at the workshop training said one of the most important things for people to know is that “everyone has basic rights.”
Delgado said one of those rights is the right to remain silent, “everyone regardless of their status or if they have citizenship or not, they have that right. And I think it is important to highlight that because there is the presumption that not everyone’s rights, immigrants, undocumented, that they don’t have the same right as other people, citizens under the constitution.”
Delgado said another important thing to take away from the workshop is that if people are concern with immigration enforcement of any kind, whether is a workplace raid or pickup at home or in a public place, that as individuals, as members of the community, other organizations and unions should try to plan for raids and have a response for when a raid happens and to prepare ahead of time for that.
