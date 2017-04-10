Innovation is part of Danzantes Unidos Festival tradition

The project that her mother, the late Irene Palacios-González, thought about making as a tribute to the farmworkers who live and die in the San Joaquín Valley came to fruition almost 3½ years after the death of the founder of El Sol Dance Company.
The result: ‘Movimiento,’ a rousing 8 minutes of song, dance and theater that elicited the loudest ovation from the three nights of showcase concerts at the Warnors Theatre on Sunday as the Danzantes Unidos Festival closed the curtains on its 2017 edition.
The Irene González Project kicked off its namesake’s revived project as farmworkers picked crops in the fields. But first, a little girl ran onstage and placed a pair of red dance shoes that Palacios-González had used. That has become traditional for the project’s performances.
The scene then moved on to children running onto the field, budding romances, night-time party and finally, a march in support of the United Farm Workers.
Dancers reacted to songs like ‘De Colores’ and ‘Ojalá Que Lluve Café.’ Others used wooden grape boxes as dance props.
“It’s a tribute to farmworkers in the Central Valley,” said Chalomé González, one of Palacios-González’s two children. “My mom and Óscar Hernández (a Sol dance member and instructor) talked about doing this maybe 5-6 years ago.
“So my sister (Maía González) and I finally thought of a theme, and we found some music to try to bring her idea to life.”
The ‘Movimiento’ piece was just an example of how the nation’s largest Mexican folkloric dance festival promotes innovation and exploration.
▪ Modesto’s Ballet Folklórico Anahuac, which performed Friday night, pieced its dance from Tamaulipas from previous festival workshops.
▪ Women and girls, who normally don’t handle the machetes in Nayarit dances, did just that at a Sunday recital where all 65 workshop students presented the result of 7½ hours of workshop instruction. That is almost 500 hours of total instruction!
▪ México City’s Amalia Viviana Basante Hernández – the daughter of the founder/director of Ballet Folklórico de Amalia Hernández – made her second appearance at the festival after telling organizers she wanted to be a part of it. She taught a class in ‘Guerrero: Amarillas y Gusto.’
▪ The festival drew more than 1,500 dancers from throughout México and the United States. Sisters Claudia and Clara Gutiérrez showed up for the fourth year from Chicago with several of their dancers.
I think that is always our struggle. We have these ideas and we try to go outside the box. So we don’t know if people are going to get it.
Chalomé González, The Irene González Project
▪ Dancers, instructors and festival organizers were in awe at the sprawling Ronald Reagan Education Center, which houses Clovis East High School and Reyburn Middle School. Last year when the festival was held in Santa Ana, participants were squeezed into six floors of classrooms-turned-into-dance rooms with no elevator, said festival president Maria Luisa Colmenárez.
▪ Workshops ranged from the traditional Jalisco dances to Latin rhythms to sewing your own folkloric costumes.
Despite being 8-months’ pregnant, Mayra Villalobos showed up to give youngsters instruction all three days of the festival.
▪ The Sunday recitals were held at the Irene González Stage (the high school amphitheater) and the Mónica Zuñiga Stage (the middle school amphitheater). Organizers named the stages in honor of dance instructors who have died. An altar to them and others has been a part of the festival for years.
The spotlight, however, has always been on the showcase concerts in which groups vie to impress fellow dancers with new takes on traditional dances, shiny costumes, or something new.
That is where The Irene González Project comes in. Chalomé González was not sure how “thinking outside the box” would be received.
“I think people got the message,” said González, who began brainstorming with her sister about the project last December. “I think that is always our struggle. We have these ideas and we try to go outside the box. So we don’t know if people are going to get it.”
González’s father, retired educator David González, and many of her aunts “were actually farmworkers in the movement. Some of our members do work in the fields with their families.”
The reaction: An invitation Sunday night to perform the piece for the Dolores Huerta Foundation in Bakersfield.
Even Hernández, who worked with Palacios-Hernández, admitted he got teary-eyed during the performance. He served as emcee for Sunday’s showcase.
The festival, which normally rotates from city to city, will be back in Fresno next year if the community support continues, said Colmenárez.
Festival kicks off with showcase concert
At the end of the day, Liduvina González had time to breathe a little.
The costumes for her 19 dancers from Modesto’s Ballet Folklórico Anahuac arrived yesterday, leaving her just enough time to make adjustments. That work took them up to minutes before the presentation of dances from Tamaupilas on the stage of the Warnors Theater on opening day of the festival.
“Everything was very complicated, but we had the good fortune to perform on stage,” said González, who officially formed the group in 2005.
“I am very happy, and I am very proud of them,” said González, who has danced folk for 26 years. This time, she was like the nervous mom watching her children.
And, how did she grade Anahuac’s dance?
“Despite all the stuff, the obstacles, they did well,” he replied. “They are my group and the teachers did a very good job.”
One of the dancers was Carlos González, 20, the teacher’s son.
“Everything we did tonight we learned here at the festival workshops,” said Carlos.
Patricia Corea, 35, is another of Anahuac’s teachers. She also danced Friday night.
“This is the first time we have performed this dance,” Korea said.
Anahuac will be performing on April 30 at the Gallo Theater in Modesto.
Anahuac was one of 15 folk groups that performed at the festival first of three dance concerts. More than 1,500 students registered for the festival and its dance workshops that begin Saturday (April 8) at Clovis East High School.
“We’re going to bring a little bit of México,” announces Blanca Soto, the show emcee.
Among the regions of México that were represented were Jalisco, Nuevo León, Chihuahua, Tabasco, Puebla, Chiapas, Yucatán, Nayarit and Sinaloa.
