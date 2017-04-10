Cultiva la Salud celebrates a decade advocating for healthy communities

Cultiva la Salud is celebrating its 10 year anniversary advocating for healthy communities in the Central Valley.
“As I reflect on all of the community that we have engaged and all of the partners that we have been involved with, there is definitely a lot and when we are doing the work there is so much work to do that is often times hard to look up and really appreciate the success,” said Genoveva Islas, program director for Cultiva la Salud. “We had successes both at the community level as well as personal level with some of our residents.”
To give an example, Islas said, the non-profit had some residents – mothers – who participated in the leadership classes offered by Cultiva la Salud and “these are women who have now seat on school boards, on wellness committees” etc.
Islas said Cultiva la Salud has graduated almost 300 people from its leadership program across eight counties in the Valley.
For the past decade, Cultiva la Salud has been dedicated to engaging, informing and inspiring residents in different communities in the Central Valley to actively advance personal, family and community health through healthy lifestyles and civic advocacy.
Cultiva la Salud is a program of the Public Health Institute and has a staff of 10 people including Islas. One of the staff is base in Orange Cove, and two outreach specialist working specifically in south east Fresno, and the rest of the staff includes an administrative assistance, communications people, program managers and also two interns.
Over the years, Cultiva la Salud has helped promote many community changes such as establishing farmers markets, community gardens and school farm stands in low-income neighborhoods with limited access to healthy foods.
It has also foster establishing healthy retail policies to support better access to healthy food as well as supporting small convenience stores in their conversions to healthy stores.
Cultiva has also advocated for policies that disincentivize unhealthy foods and beverage retail, limiting access to unhealthy beverage in schools, as well as promoting universal school breakfast.
Cultiva has also worked with school officials to open school gates after hours and on weekends for community use, increased physical activities in schools and after-school programs, supported safe routes to school efforts, as well as improving park and other community infrastructure such as sidewalks, trails and bike lines.
I feel is really important for us to say that all of these residents are making very valuable contributions in creating a community that benefits everyone not just themselves.
Genoveva Islas, program director for Cultiva la Salud.
Cultiva’s programs have also encouraged physical activity and healthy eating opportunities in communities through media advocacy, among many other programs to improve the health of residents in the valley.
“In the pass year when I think of things that we have really good success in informing the active transportation plan, so we are very hopeful that we’ll have an equable plan that drives more investment into south east and south west Fresno,” Islas said, adding that there have been numerous things the non-profit is proud of the success of their programs.
“All of these things that really make me feel like there are a lot for us to appreciate,” Islas said. “I feel is really important for us to say that all of these residents are making very valuable contributions in creating a community that benefits everyone not just themselves.”
As part of the organization’s milestone celebration taking place this week, the non-profit organization is recognizing leaders - volunteers, community residents, youth and community partners - who have been supportive of creating healthier communities during an anniversary event on Wednesday (April 12) at the Radisson Hotel’s Skyroom Lounge.
“Part of my reason for wanting to celebrate is also that I want to provide recognition for all of that effort, not just my staff, but all of the community residents and partners that have been involve in our work,” Islas said.
The keynote speaker of the night is schedule to be Jahmal Miller with the Office of Health Equity. The event is also a fundraiser for Cultiva la Salud.
Islas said one of the challenges over the last 10 years has definitely be been being able to find funding to continue their work in advocating for healthy communities.
“My dream would be for us to be able to have some dedicated resources that would allow us to continue our work,” Islas said, adding that it might not happen in the short term but “I think is something for us to work towards, but in the mean time we would continue to pursue and write for grants that allow us to make this type of investments back in community.”
Some of those grants has allow Cultiva la Salud to work in south east Fresno in promoting better nutrition, and physical activity, Islas said, adding that other recent grants have allow them to do things such as the new Mobil vendors program which will be launch very soon.
“We are waiting for the community kitchen to finish. That would be exciting,” she said.
Other small grant has allowed Cultiva la Salud to do some training with youth to become bicycle mechanics.
“That is exciting also because it is investing back in community and they will be providing a service that is really need it,” Islas said. “Those are some things that are in the immediate horizon.”
“There is so much work to do in order to really create health equity and to have healthy communities,” Islas said. “I am just excited to continue to be part of that and to continue to work in partnership a lot of other organizations doing related work.”
