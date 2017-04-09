2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival: Sunday

The Irene González Project from Fresno paid a tribute to farmworkers with its ‘El Moviemiento’ presentation at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
Instructor Viviana Basanta offers tips to students at her Guerrero: Amarillas y Gusto workshop at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday at Clovis East High School.
The Danzantes Unidos Festival mercado offered numerous products related to folklórico dancing.
Parents bring out their cameras and cell phones to get memories of their children in a Guerrero and San Luis Potosí dance workshop offered by Óscar Bustos of Fresno, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Saturday, give some pointers to students in his Guerrero and San Luis Potosí dance workshop Sunday at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School.
Parents bring out their cameras and cell phones to get memories of their children in a Guerrero and San Luis Potosí dance workshop offered by Óscar Bustos of Fresno Sunday at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School.
Crystal Arellano of Riverside rehearses dances from Guerrero and San Luis Potosí offered by Óscar Bustos of Fresno Sunday at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School.
Instructor José Tena of Las Cruces explains the dances of Chihuahua during a workshop Sunday at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School.
Javier Hernández of Santa Bárbara and Dalia Godínez of Sacramento rehearse a dance from Chihuahua in a class offered by José Tena of Las Cruces, N.M. on Sunday at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School.
Dance instructor Rosalie DeVerona of Anaheim guides her kindergarten students at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Dance instructor Óscar Hernández watches the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Parents taking video and photos of their children were present at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
A girl in the kindergarten class offered by Irvind García and Melissa Somoza leaps in the air at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
A student from the Baja California dance workshop offered by David 'Texomazatl' Vargas of San José performs at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students Felipe Valladolid and Sophia Aguilón perform a dance from Baja California Sur at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
A students from the Chiapas workshop offered by Carlos Santoyo of National City gets wrapped up in rebozos at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students Javier Hernández of Santa Bárbara and Dalia Godínez of Sacramento perform a dance from Chihuahua at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Rudy García of Union City and his daughter, Diana Victoria García Colmenárez perform a dance from Durango at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students from the Folklórico Comeback Review for Veterans workshop offered by Óscar Hernández of Fresno perform at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students from the Folklórico 101 workshop offered by Rosemarie Olais-Pantoja of Fresno perform at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Guanajuato dance workshop instructor Samuel Cortez of San José performs with students at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students from the Guerrero Tierra Caliente workshop offered by Jaime Morales of Fresno perform at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students from the Guerrero: Amarillas y Gusto workshop offered by Viviana Basanta of México City perform at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students from the Latin rhytms workshop offered by Alejandro Rey of Whittier perform at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Cecilio DeCastro served as emcee at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
José Ybanez leads his partner on a dance from Nayarit Costa at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Frank Ornelas of Phoenix didn't mind putting on a skirt and performing a dance from Nayarit Mestizo at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Dr. María Guadalupe Castro, a former fokloric dance instructor at Fresno City College and now resident of Morelia, Michoacán, poses for a photo with her Vercruz students.
Students from the workshop offered by Juan Santana of Los Ángeles perform Nayarit Mestizo at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students from the workshop offered by Jenny Robles of Santa Cruz perform ‘Flor de Piña’ from Oaxaca at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Students from the workshop offered by Sacramento's Osvaldo Ramírez Vidales perform Sonora Bronco at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Julio Ramírez and partner perform a dance from Tamaulipas at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Blanco Soto presents theater dance drama at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Clara Gutiérrez from Chicago performs Veracruz Sotavento taught by Dr. María Guadalupe Castro at the Sunday recital at Clovis East High School on the final day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Maravillas de Selma performed Concheros dances at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Sol de Rancho from Las Vegas performed Pochutla dances from Oaxaca at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
Grupo Folklórico Luna y Sol de San José State performed dances from Aguascalientes at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
Grupo Folklórico Fusión Mexicana performed dances from Chihuahua at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
México Moderno from Los Ángeles performed Fandango Tabasqueño at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
Grupo Folklórico Los Mejicas de UCSC of Santa Cruz performed dances from Nayarit at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
La Fiesta Danzantes de San Diego performed dances from Chihuahua at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno from Oakland performed dances from Guerrero at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
Folklórico Herúvi Kalo from San José performed dances from Veracruz at the Danzantes Unidos Festival Sunday showcase at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Alma de México closed the final Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase Sunday night with dances from Sinaloa at the Warnors Theatre.
The Warnors Theatre hosted all three nights of the 2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase concerts.
