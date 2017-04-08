2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival: Saturday

Destiny Mejía of Ballet Folklórico Paso del Norte from Placentia performs a dance from Nayarit at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Danzantes Unidos Festival director Maria Luisa Colmenárez strikes a pose in front of angel wings painted by Chalomé González at the opening of the first full day of the 2017 edition of the festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Rosalie DeVerona teaches youngsters how to move their legs during the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Mayra Villalobos, who is eight months’ pregnant, teaches a children’s class during the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Mayra Villalobos teaches a children’s class during the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
The Danzantes Unidos Festival kicked off its first full day at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8). Xochitl Samara Guzmán, 7, of Ballet Folklórico Real de Luz Villalobos waits for the opening ceremony.
The Danzantes Unidos Festival kicked off its first full day at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
A workshop instructor takes a cell phone photo of fellow instructor María Cerda at the Clovis East High School gym on the first full day of the 2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Óscar Hernández tries to get people to squeeze together to make room for others at the Clovis East High School gym on the first full day of the 2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Clovis East High School principal Kevin Kerney welcomed the Danzantes Unidos Festival to the Reagan Education Center on Saturday morning (April 8).
Danzantes Unidos Festival director Maria Luisa Colmenárez gave some remarks at the opening of the first full day of the 2017 edition of the festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Rudy García gave some remarks at the opening of the first full day of the 2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Gabriel Ávila delivered the keynote speech as the first full day of the 2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival kicked off at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Maestra Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernández gave the ‘Oración del Bailarín’ at Spanish as the first full day of the 2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival kicked off at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Giovanni González of Ballet Folklórico Paso del Norte from Placentia performs a dance from Nayarit at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Giovanni González of Ballet Folklórico Paso del Norte from Placentia performs a dance from Nayarit at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Giovanni González of Ballet Folklórico Paso del Norte from Placentia performs a dance from Nayarit at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Alondra González of Ballet Folklórico Paso del Norte from Placentia performs a dance from Nayarit at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Destiny Mejía of Ballet Folklórico Paso del Norte from Placentia performs a dance from Nayarit at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Cruzita Ramos and Susanna Lewy were popular for photos dressed as Catrinas at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Danzantes Unidos Festival director Maria Luisa Colmenárez takes video of her husband teaching Durango dances on the first full day of the 2017 edition of the festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Samuel Cortez teaches a class in dances from Guanajuato during the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Rudy García teaches a class in dances from Durango during the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Rudy García teaches a class in dances from Durango with the help of his daughter Diana Victoria García Colmenárez during the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
A photo of dance teacher Mónica Cristina Rose Zuñiga Sánchez is part of the special altar to deceased folklóristas at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Mayra Villalobos teaches a children’s class during the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
María Cerda teaches a children’s class during the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Alfredo Herrera teaches Veracruz fandango at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
José Tena of New México teaches dances from Chihuahua at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
José Tena of New México teaches dances from Chihuahua at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Amalia Viviana Basante Hernández teaches a class at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Amalia Viviana Basante Hernández teaches a class at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Former Fresno City College folkloric dance instructor Dr. María Guadalupe Castro Paramo speaks after holding a class on Veracruz sotavento at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Arts patron Debra Kodish from the Alliance for California Traditional Arts (ACTA) poses in front of a drawing by Chalomé González at the Danzantes Unidos Festival at Clovis East High School on Saturday (April 8).
Grupo Folklórico Los Laureles from San José performed dances from Jalisco to close out the Saturday night showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre on the second day of the 2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Grupo Folklórico Los Laureles from San José performed dances from Jalisco to close out the Saturday night showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre on the second day of the 2017 Danzantes Unidos Festival.
Ballet Folklórico Pasión de Mi Tierra kicked off Saturday night's Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase concert with dances from Nayarti. The group is from Los Ángeles.
Ballet Folklórico Pasión de Mi Tierra kicked off Saturday night's Danzantes Unidos Festival showcase concert with dances from Nayarti. The group is from Los Ángeles.
Resurrección Mexican Folk de Rafael Valpuesta from Commerce performed dances from Michoacán at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Resurrección Mexican Folk de Rafael Valpuesta from Commerce performed dances from Michoacán at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Fuego en la Sangre from Anaheim performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Fuego en la Sangre from Anaheim performed dances from Sinaloa at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Eterna Juventud from Norwalk presented dances from Guanajuato at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Eterna Juventud from Norwalk presented dances from Guanajuato at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Tierra Alegre from Buena Park performed dances from Guerrero Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Tierra Alegre from Buena Park performed dances from Guerrero Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Las Alazanas from Los Ángeles presented dances from Sinaloa mestizo Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico Las Alazanas from Los Ángeles presented dances from Sinaloa mestizo Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Grupo Folklórico Revolución from Huntington Park presented dances from Michoacán Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Grupo Folklórico Revolución from Huntington Park presented dances from Michoacán Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico de CSU Fullerton presented dances from Jalisco Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico de CSU Fullerton presented dances from Jalisco Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company presented dances from Tamaulipas Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company presented dances from Tamaulipas Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Folklórico Nacional Mexicano de Elena Robles presented dances from Sinaloa Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Folklórico Nacional Mexicano de Elena Robles presented dances from Sinaloa Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Sol de Fuego from San Gabriel performed dances from Veracruz Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Sol de Fuego from San Gabriel performed dances from Veracruz Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Grupo Folklórico Mexcaltitán from Inglewood performed dances from Sinaloa Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Grupo Folklórico Mexcaltitán from Inglewood performed dances from Sinaloa Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Tierra Blanca Dance Company performed ‘Oaxaca: La Tortuga’ Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Tierra Blanca Dance Company performed 'Oaxaca: La Tortuga' Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico El Mestizaje from Salida performed dances from Sinaloa Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Ballet Folklórico El Mestizaje from Salida performed dances from Sinaloa Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Sol de México BF from Riverside performed dances from Coahuila Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
Sol de México BF from Riverside performed dances from Coahuila Saturday night at the Danzantes Unidos showcase concert at the Warnors Theatre.
