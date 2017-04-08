El Festival de Danzantes Unidos arranca con un ‘viaje’ a estados mexicanos (In English below)

Al fin del día, Liduvina González tuvo el tiempo de respirar un poco.
Los trajes para sus 19 bailadores del Ballet Folklórico Anahuac de Modesto llegaron ayer, dejándole el tiempo sufiente para hacer ajustes. Ese trabajo les tomo hasta minutos antes de la presentación de bailes de Tamaupilas en el escenario del teatro Warnors en el primer día del Festival de Danzantes Unidos.
“Todo fue muy complicado, pero tuvimos la fortuna de presentarnos en el escenario,” dijo González, quien formó el grupo oficialmente en el 2005.
“Yo soy muy feliz, y tengo mucho orgullo de ellos,” dijo González, quien ha bailado folklórico por 26 años. Esta vez, ella fue como la mamá nerviosa viendo a sus hijos.
¿Y, cómo clasificó el baile de Anahuac?
“A pesar de todos los hechos, los obstáculos, hicieron bien,” contestó. “Son mi grupo y hicieron muy buen trabajo los maestros.”
Uno de los bailadores fue Carlos González, 20, hijo de la maestra.
“Todo lo que hicimos esta noche lo aprendimos aquí en los talleres del festival,” dijo Carlos.
Patricia Corea, 35, es otra de las maestras de Anahuac. Ella también bailo viernes por la noche.
“Este es la primera vez que hemos presentado este baile,” dijo Corea.
Anahuac se va a presentar el 30 de abril en el teatro Gallo de Modesto.
Anahuac fue uno de 15 grupos folklóricos que se presentarón en el primer concierto del festival. Más de 1,500 estudiantes se registraron para el festival y sus talleres de bailes que empiezan el sábado en la preparatoria Clovis East High School.
“Les vamos a traer un pedacito de México,” anuncio Blanca Soto, la presentadora del show.
Entre las regiones de México que fueron representadas fueron Jalisco, Nuevo León, Chihuahua, Tabasco, Puebla, Chiapas, Yucatán, Nayarit y Sinaloa.
El segundo show es el sábado a las 6 p.m. en el teatro Warnors con 16 grupos.
Danzantes Unidos Festival kicks off with showcase concert
At the end of the day, Liduvina González had time to breathe a little.
The costumes for her 19 dancers from Modesto’s Ballet Folklórico Anahuac arrived yesterday, leaving her just enough time to make adjustments. That work took them up to minutes before the presentation of dances from Tamaupilas on the stage of the Warnors Theater on the first day of the Danzantes Unidos Festival.
“Everything was very complicated, but we had the good fortune to perform on stage,” said González, who officially formed the group in 2005.
“I am very happy, and I am very proud of them,” said González, who has danced folk for 26 years. This time, she was like the nervous mom watching her children.
And, how did she grade Anahuac’s dance?
“Despite all the stuff, the obstacles, they did well,” he replied. “They are my group and the teachers did a very good job.”
One of the dancers was Carlos González, 20, the teacher’s son.
“Everything we did tonight we learned here at the festival workshops,” said Carlos.
Patricia Corea, 35, is another of Anahuac’s teachers. She also danced Friday night.
“This is the first time we have performed this dance,” Korea said.
Anahuac will be performing on April 30 at the Gallo Theater in Modesto.
Anahuac was one of 15 folk groups that performed at the festival first of three dance concerts. More than 1,500 students registered for the festival and its dance workshops that begin Saturday (April 8) at Clovis East High School.
“We’re going to bring a little bit of México,” announces Blanca Soto, the show emcee.
Among the regions of México that were represented were Jalisco, Nuevo León, Chihuahua, Tabasco, Puebla, Chiapas, Yucatán, Nayarit and Sinaloa.
The second show is Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Warnors Theater with 16 groups.
