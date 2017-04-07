Nationwide Univisión layoffs include 5 Fresno television employees

Nationwide layoffs at the Spanish-language network Univisión Communications includes several positions at Fresno’s KFTV Channel 21 and Sacramento/Modesto’s KUVS Channel 19.
According to Media Moves – an online website that covers Latinos in the media industry as well as issues that affect the industry – approximately 100 positions were eliminated for Univisión’s news department and other areas.
The workers who lost their jobs on April 3 include on-air talent, videographers, producers, editors, and news directors. Some Univisión radio positions were included in the national layoff.
KFTV news director Sandy Sirias was among five Fresno Univisión workers who were laid off. Sacramento news director Pablo Iacub will become regional news director and oversee the Sacramento and Fresno news operations.
Also impacted in Fresno were weekend news anchor/reporter Francisco Mireles and three cameramen.
One Fresno Univisión radio position was also eliminated. Univisión owns and operates three radio stations in the Fresno market: La Jefa 107.5 FM, Amor 92.1 FM and Zona MX 107.9 FM.
Former Fresno sports anchor William Bonilla, who moved to work for KDTV Channel 14, the Univisión station in San Francisco/San José, was also laid off, according to Media Moves.
Univisión did not respond to a call for comment.
In an April 4 Facebook post, Mireles announced in Spanish to his followers that he was no longer working at KFTV, but didn’t elaborate the reasons why he was leaving the news station.
Mireles declined to be interviewed by Vida en el Valle.
“With mixed feelings I inform you that as of today, I no longer work for Univisión, which was my house and my home for about 14 years,” Mireles said on his social media post. “I leave with my head high... It hurts to say good-bye, because I gave the best of myself to this great company that opened the doors and allowed me to do what I like to do.”
“For me it is time to close this cycle and open a new one,” continued Mireles, who won two regional Emmys for his reporting.
He thanked his friends and “faithful followers” in social networks for their unconditional support.
The Univisión layoffs affected workers in New York, Houston, Phoenix, Los Ángeles, San Francisco, and Miami.
In November 2016, Univisión eliminated 250 jobs, an estimated 6 percent of company’s workforce, according to Forbes.
In an internal memo dated April 3 and published by Media Moves, Univisión’s chief local media officer John Eck shared: “A new vision for local media.”
“It goes without saying that our industry is changing, and in the past few years, we’ve all witnessed the evolution of our audience and how and where they consume content,” Eck said in the e-mail to colleagues. “ Our listeners, viewers and users demand programming that is relevant and available on multiple platforms at any time. In order to meet and satisfy our audience’s changing needs while we also drive growth, we as an organization must transform and evolve, too.”
Eck outlined some of the areas the company was making changes including news, production and operations, as well as sales.
One of the changes Eck announced in the memo about the news departments is that the company is planning on expanding the number of video journalists and soon will be announcing some “exciting initiatives that are going to further propel our news operation into the future.”
