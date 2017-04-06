Barrier breaker, community icon Armando Rodríguez dies at age 87

“The first time being appointed to (Fresno County) Municipal Court and being the first Hispanic on the Superior Court was an accomplishment. The second wasn’t an accomplishment; it was just a long time coming.”
– Judge Armando Rodríguez in 1995
To know what kind of husband Armando O. Rodríguez was, one must know that he faithfully drove to visit the gravesite of his late wife, Betty, on a daily basis until last month when he couldn’t drive.
To know what kind of trailblazer Rodríguez was, one must know that he was president of the Mexican American Political Association (1971-73) and flexed that muscle to squeeze judicial appointments from Gov. Jerry Brown.
To know what kind of human being Rodríguez was, one must know that he and Betty personally carried the loan for Arte Américas in 2010 when it needed to refinance its mortgage. They were founding members of the Latino cultural arts center.
To know what kind of mentor Rodríguez was, one must realize that he counseled dozens of politicians who went on to make their mark in a San Joaquín Valley that grudgingly gave up political power to a growing Latino population. He also spoke at numerous youth conferences to inspire students in a law career.
To know what kind of man Rodríguez was, one must know that he grew up in an era when Mexicans were denied use of a Fresno public swimming pool. When World War II and Korean veterans built their own Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter after being denied entry by other posts. When he had to open the first California Rural Legal Assistance office in Madera because no one in Fresno would rent him office space.
Rodríguez – whose support ranged from the arts to music to the Fresno-Torreón Sister City Association – died Wednesday evening after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 87 years old.
He died at home surrounded by family members Wednesday night after getting last rites from Bishop Armando X. Ochoa.
His death was announced by Arte Américas, which has a gallery named after him and his wife, on Facebook.
“On behalf of everyone at Arte Américas, it is with great sadness that I convey to you the passing of our supporter, friend, and mentor Judge Armando O. Rodríguez,” wrote Frank Delgado, the center’s director/curator. “He was a pillar in our community, an inspiration to Latinos, and an integral part of Arte Américas.”
The Arte Américas Facebook page pays a tribute to him with its cover photo in all black with the message ‘Descanse en paz’ (Rest in Peace), the name of the judge and the words: Supporter, Mentor, Friend.
Rodríguez and his wife were a power couple decades before Fresno State president Joseph Castro and his wife, Mary. While he was active in community affairs, she was helping launch the League of Mexican American Women and starting a Christmas fashion show to raise scholarship funds.
Rodríguez, the ninth of 12 children, ended with a list of accomplishments that would take mere mortals several lifetimes to achieve.
▪ A graduate of Edison High School, Rodríguez served in the U.S. Air Force as a Morse code radio operator during the Korean War.
▪ He graduated from Fresno State in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and earned his law degree from the Lincoln School of Law in San Francisco, while Betty worked as a hairdresser to support the couple.
▪ In 1972, he was the first Latino elected to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. Three years later, he was appointed by Brown to the Fresno County Municipal Court, making him the first Latino to serve in that capacity. He later became the first Latino on the Fresno County Superior Court.
▪ Last year, he was given the Legacy Award by Arte Américas. Rodríguez, harking to a long-gone era, read from a well-prepared written speech.
▪ He was recognized by the Mexican government with the Ohtli Award, the nation’s highest honor given to non-Mexican citizens. Betty also got the same award.
▪ Rodríguez officially retired as a judge in 1996, but continued to take court assignments from Redding to Bakersfield well into his 80s.
▪ In 2011, Rodríguez was given Fresno State’s Top Dog Award from the College of Social Science.
▪ In 2013, the Fresno County Bar Association honored him with the Bernie Witkin Lifetime Achievement Award.
▪ In 2015, Fresno State honored Rodríguez with the President’s Medal of Distinction.
Rodríguez, in a 2011 interview with Vida en el Valle, said the G.I. Bill of Rights was crucial in getting Latinos into civil service jobs that had been closed to them in the past.
“When I came back (from the service), they were looking to hire policemen and they gave preference to you if you were a war veteran. So, the door started opening very slowly to that kind of employment,” he said. “I don’t remember who the first Latino policeman was, but one of my close friends became the first police sergeant and it was a big deal.
“I mean, we had never gone that far up in the ranks. The truth is, Latinos didn’t have a place in society and never in the upper echelons, but it all started to change slowly.”
Rodríguez, who loved to play golf and listen to Mexican ranchera and mariachi music, was remembered for his commitment to the community and his wife. In January 2016 when the Betty Rodríguez Regional Library was dedicated near McLane High School, he called her “a professional volunteer.”
