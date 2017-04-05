Healthy Tulare County Week promotes healthy habits

The goal is to increase community health with one small change in people’s lifestyle. And this week, Healthy Tulare County Week is promoting the benefits of healthy and vibrant communities as well as recognize the contributions of public health.
“Small lifestyle changes can have a tremendous impact on our overall health and well-being.,” said Pete Vander Poel, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors in an statement. “I encourage all residents in Tulare County to take advantage of the information and the events provided during Healthy Tulare County week in order to make one such change in their life to improve their own health.”
Special events, highlighting issues that can improve community’s health, are taking place throughout the rest of this week in several communities in Tulare County.
“Together, we can make Tulare County a better and healthier place,” Poel said.
The county’s Health and Human Services Agency partnered with different organizations to offer a variety of events during the week.
Partners during Healthy Tulare County Week include the Tulare County Board of Supervisors, Tulare County Public Health, the Tulare County Health Advisory Committee, Kaweah Delta Health Care District, The Lifestyle Center, FoodLink of Tulare County, Family Health Care Network, Tulare County Office of Education, College of the Sequoias, Tulare County HR&D, and Sierra View Medical Center.
Some of those event focused on promoting public health, eating healthy, living active, knowing your numbers, and creating unity in the community.
According to Tammie Weyker, public information office with the HHSA, for the past four years, numerous public health partner agencies in the county have teamed up to offer recreational and educational activities to promote a healthier Tulare County as part of Healthy Tulare County Week which is celebrated in conjunction with National Public Health Week.
Visalia Transit and Tulare County Area Transit (TCAT) are offering free rides to those passengers that indicate that they are attending a Healthy Tulare County Week event.
Here is a list of events for the rest of the week:
Wednesday, April 5
Living Active - Regular physical activity reduces the risk for many diseases. People can join the 5,000,000 Step Challenge by registering at tiny.cc/5000000.
The Lifestyle Center at 5105 W. Cypress Avenue in Visalia will offer day passes and tours of the center all day.
Bailoterapia classes will be held at ten locations:
▪ 6 p.m. at the Farmersville Community Center (623 N. Avery Ave.)
▪ 6 p.m. at Goshen Village II Apartments (31114 Road 72, Visalia)
▪ 6 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club (15892 Azalea Ave., Ivanhoe)
▪ 6 p.m. at Ivanhoe Elementary School (16030 Avenue 332)
▪ 6 p.m. at Family Health Care Network (305 E. Center Ave., Visalia)
▪ 6 p.m. at Sandy Creek Apartments (41020 Road 124, Orosi)
▪ 6 p.m. at Linwood Elementary (3129 S. Linwood St., Visalia)
Thursday, April 6
Knowing Your Numbers - Get tested to avoid finding out how you can prevent health problems.
The Visalia Health Care Center will hold a Health Fair from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2611 N. Dinuba Boulevard in Visalia. They will provide brochures and free testing for blood pressure, blood sugars, and BMI. Vendors from other community partners with have booths, games, and prizes for kids and adults.
The Blood Pressure Monitor Lending Program is available at Alpaugh, Dinuba, Earlimart, Lindsay, Orosi, Springville, Strathmore, and Visalia Public Libraries during regular library hours.
Test your risk for high blood sugar anytime online at http://www.testyourbloodsugar.org/.
FoodLink of Tulare County will host Nutrition on the Go at the Woodlake Community Center located at 179 N. Magnolia Street from 3 to 5 p.m.
A Video Voice Project presentation will take place at El Monte Middle School, 42111 Road 128 in Orosi will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Friday, April 7
Creating Unity in Our Community in an effort to bring the community together and achieve its vision of thriving communities, Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency’s Equity and Inclusion Council will hold a poster display in the lobby of Government Plaza from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 5957 S. Mooney Boulevard in Visalia.
Saturday, April 8
More Living Active Did you know that regular physical activity reduces the risk for many diseases, helps control weight, and strengthens muscles, bones, and joints? Join Kaweah Delta Health Care District and a local health care provider at Blain Park, 3101 S. Court St. in Visalia to Walk with a Doc, 8 to 9 a.m.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
