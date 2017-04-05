Latino education summit: The race to add 1.1 million college degrees by 2030

Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro was recently stopped by a woman who peppered him with questions about the Central Valley Promise and how to get her child ready for college.
“How old is your child?” Castro asked her.
“Four,” replied the mother. “I’m getting ready!”
Cutler-Orosi Unified School District superintendent Yolanda Valdez recalled being stopped by a mother of a student.
“¡Me están programando a mi hijo! (You are programming my children!),” the woman told Valdez. “My fourth grader already knows what he is going to major in; and, my seventh grader is in AVID.”
Those two episodes repeated by Castro and Valdez at last Friday’s second California Latino Leadership Education Summit at Fresno State provided a positive note on how the state will make up an estimated shortage of 1.1 million bachelor degrees by 2030.
Castro pointed to improving graduation rates, Latino enrollment and Latino graduation rates at Fresno State as a sign that progress is being made.
“But, we still have a lot of work to do,” Castro said. “There is a challenge and an opportunity. The summit will help to identify new ways to work together in developing our students to becoming our next leaders.”
The summit – which drew about 300 educators from Kern County to Stanislaus County – sought to spotlight successful practices at all levels of education, from kindergarten to college.
Educators said making an impact on Latino students, who are the majority of the students in public education, is necessary. However, the summit focused on all students.
Dr. Olga Rodríguez, a researcher with the Public Policy Institute of California, said there are three ways to narrow the bachelor degree shortage.
1. Increasing freshman access and enrollment.
2. Increasing transfers from community colleges.
3. Improving graduation rates.
“The key is to reach a diverse population,” said Rodríguez, a Gates Millenium Scholar from Porterville High School.
Of 1,000 Latinos enrolled in the eighth grade, only 18 will earn a bachelor’s degree, she said. Those students, said Rodríguez, will need better access to honors and advanced classes that are few in rural schools.
“I was one of the lucky ones to make it,” said Rodríguez. “There were only a handful of Latinos in those classes even though my high school was Latino majority.”
Educators addressed the problem with high school students being rated not ready for college-level courses after taking English and match placement tests. Eighty-seven percent of Latinos take remedial classes, compared to 73 percent of whites and 70 percent of Asians.
The statistics, she said, don’t lie: Of 100 students who start four levels down in math, 8 graduate from college; of 100 one level down, 49 graduate.
“The lower you start, the less likely that you’ll graduate,” said Rodríguez.
Incoming students to community colleges and universities are getting the wrong message when they are told they are not “college ready,” said most educators at the summit.
“I question whether the (assessment) test is necessary,” said Arturo Ávalos, a member of the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. “One test shouldn’t dictate the rest of your life. I wasn’t a good test taker.”
Ávalos is the youngest of seven children born to migrant farmworkers from México who immigrated to the farmlands in the northern Sacramento Valley. He went on to graduate from UC Berkeley and started the Ávalos Foundation to help low income students with scholarships and mentoring.
Higher education needs to adapt, he said, to change.
“They don’t have the concepts of what was done in the past should be done in the future,” he said. “The system is difficult to navigate.”
State lawmakers are studying ways to better assess a student’s capability of succeeding in college rather than relying on assessment tests.
That, said educators at the summit, makes more sense.
“We have to get it right,” said Ávalos. “I question whether that (assessment) test is necessary.”
In addition to assessment testing that leads to large numbers of students being required to take remedial classes, incoming students need to become more familiar with the higher education system. That is vital for first-generation students who can’t rely on their parents or other family members for guidance.
“The syllabus was not as complicated as it is today,” said UC Merced chancellor Dorothy Leland, a first-generation college student. “They told me it was my road map to success. It made no sense to me. No one had taught me how to read a syllabus.”
Leland said educators must focus attention on the state’s “new population group.”
Castro agreed, but said it will be hard to replicate in large numbers with limited state funding.
State lawmakers, he said, should have immediately provided the extra funding to avoid student fee increases of about $270 that were approved last Wednesday.
“Boy, there is such an opportunity for all of us to do better,” said Castro, who said most colleges are in dire need of infrastructure upgrades to keep up with enrollment growth.
“We are letting it deteriorate because we are not investing,” he said. “It is just shameful.”
