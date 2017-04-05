Conference challenge students to make right choices

3:24 We won't take part in immigration roundups, Tulare County sheriff says Pause

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

2:42 Former Fresno newsman John Wallace remembered during service

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

0:51 Low-speed chase in Fresno leads to arrest on pot charges

1:02 Clovis High's James Patrick winningest baseball coach

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers