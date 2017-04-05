Conference challenge students to make right choices

Approximately 800 students from Clovis Unified School District’s high schools attended the 4th annual Latino Student Success Conference at Fresno State University.
Richard Delgado, CUSD’s student relation liaison Clovis West area said the conference held on Friday, March 31 was open to any students in ninth to 12th grade at the all six Clovis Unified high schools - Clovis, Clovis East, Clovis West, Clovis North, Buchanan and Gateway.
Delgado said each of the five comprehensive high school have 150 slots available for students to attend the conference while there are 50 slots at the alternative high school.
According to Delgado, the goal of the conference is to encourage students to pursue a college education.
For Allyson Gallardo, a 15 year old student at Clovis West attending the conference was a good way to figure out what kind of vocations she might be interested in studying in college and what she needs to do “in order to succeed in life.”
It was the first time Gallardo has attended the student success conference.
Keynote speaker Marc Mero, founder of Champion of Choices, challenged students to write down their dreams.
Mero told students the more they see their goals the more likely they will act on them.
“Time is now,” Mero told students.
Mero also reminded students that “you are not defined by somebody else opinion.”
Mero shared his story of success, failure and loss and how he learned that money and fame didn’t buy happiness.
He told students how hanging out with the wrong ‘friends’ lead to 10 years of drugs and alcohol addition.
“The saddest part is the people I hurt the most are the people who loved me the most,” Mero said during his presentation.
Mero told students that the people they surround themselves with are either going to take them up or take them down.
He told students that with social media “your words can kill” as he reminded students of cyber bulling and how “your perception becomes your reality.”
He reminded students that behind every text and every message there are really people.
“I want to lift you up,” Mero said, adding that reputation is what other people think of yourself but character is what you really are.
“There is not better friend than honesty,” Mero told students.
He told students to go after their dreams and goals and to never give up and to remember that “we are defined by our choices.”
Mero said life is not about being rich and famous or winning the race, but life was about finishing the race.
Mero told students to repair broken relationships since “we all make mistakes and we all need forgiveness.”
This is the third year Lazaro Salazar, an immigration attorney, has taken part of the Latino Student Success Conference as a mentor and panelist.
Salazar said it was important to have this kind of conference for students to learn about different careers and opportunities.
“I didn’t have an opportunity like this growing up,” Salazar said adding that his college experience would have been much better if he had attended something like the success conference while in high school.
Salazar said the conference is a great opportunity for students to have a perspective of college education.
“College is just one step in your life,” Salazar said.
Besides the keynote speaker, the Latino Student Success Conference included a variety of different workshop sessions were students could rotate between panel of professionals, career and college fair as well as meeting mentors from different career fields, key community members and role models.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
