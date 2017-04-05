Census spending cuts could harm minority communities

The 2020 Census is three years away, but civil rights organizations are sounding the alarm bell on the potential impact that reduced federal funding could have on minority communities.
Leading civil rights organizations – including the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund – are worried that the Republican-controlled Congress is hampering the Census Bureau’s preparation by not providing enough funds.
The bureau, they said during a teleconference last Thursday, is being asked to spend the same amount of money for the 2020 census as it did for the 2010 count. In recent years, Census funding has been reduced, forcing it to cancel a test count in Puerto Rico and at a couple of Indian reservations.
“The persistent undercount of the nation’s second-largest population group has become a civil rights issue for our community,” said Arturo Vargas, executive director of the NALEO Educational Fund.
There were 1 million children missed in the 2010 census, he said. Of that, 400,000 were Latino children, especially those up to age 4.
The impact for the Latino community, said Vargas, could be devastating.
The persistent undercount of the nation’s second-largest population group has become a civil rights issue for our community. Arturo Vargas, executive director of the NALEO Educational Fund
The biennial census is used to determine how Congressional seats are apportioned to states, how federal funds are divvied up and for a variety of programs and initiatives that target certain communities.
“The successful 2020 Census is not possible if Latinos are not accurately counted,” said Vargas.
His concerns were echoed by representatives from The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and, Asian Americans Advancing Justice.
“We are calling on Congress to provide responsible funding, including steady funding for the Census ramp-up to 2020,” said Terri Ann Lowenthal, former staff director for the House Census and Population Subcommittee.
“Too much is at stake,” said Wade Henderson, president/CEO of The Leadership Conference. “This is important because there is no do-over.”
John C. Yang, president/executive director of the AAJC, said without Census support, it will be difficult for “all of the community groups to come together and promote (Census) participation.”
Vargas said the Census Bureau has frozen outreach and advertising campaigns due to lack of funding. That, he said, will make it more difficult for people to understand the new changes in the upcoming Census, including more use of online responses.
Another problem, said Vargas, is that the heightened attention on federal immigration crackdown on immigrant communities will cause the immigrant community to be hesitant about taking part in the Census.
“There will be less contact with federal agencies,” said Vargas. “And, the digital divide may make the Census count more challenging.”
NALEO has been working with the Census Bureau to improve on its undercount of children, said Vargas. Some of it is due to foster parents not realizing that they should include foster children that live with them, he said.
“If the bureau does not get the funding, then we do risk having a less accurate Census in 2020 than we did in 2010,” said Vargas.
Recortes al Censo podría tener consecuencias a minorías
Faltan tres años para el Censo 2020, pero las organizaciones de derechos civiles están sonando la alarma del posible impacto que los recortes de fondos federales podrían tener en las comunidades minoritarias.
Organizaciones civiles, com NALEO, están preocupadas que el Congreso controlado por los Republicanos están dificultando la preparación del Buró del Censo al no proporcionarle suficientes fondos.
Al buró se le está pidiendo gastar la misma cantidad de dinero para el Censo 2020 que se gastaron en el conteo del 2010.
The bureau, they said during a teleconference last Thursday, is being asked to spend the same amount of money for the 2020 census as it did for the 2010 count. In recent years, Census funding has been reduced, forcing it to cancel a test count in Puerto Rico and at a couple of Indian reservations.
“The persistent undercount of the nation’s second-largest population group has become a civil rights issue for our community,” said Arturo Vargas, executive director of the NALEO Educational Fund.
There were 1 million children missed in the 2010 census, he said. Of that, 400,000 were Latino children, especially those up to age 4.
The impact for the Latino community, said Vargas, could be devastating.
Comments