Award-winning Latina author visits Arne Nixon Center for its first Artist-In-Residence Fellowship

For award-winning, young adult literature author Guadalupe García McCall being selected to be the first Artist-In-Residence fellow for the Arne Nixon Center was an opportunity to open the doors to diversity and culture.
“I feel like I am opening doors,” McCall said. “I am opening doors to more authors to come and talk about diversity, and talk about culture, and talk about poetry and prose and just the beautiful connections that we have from one ethnicity to another.”
The Henry Madden Library’s Arne Nixon Center for the Study of Children’s Literature at Fresno State University hosted McCall, author of three highly-acclaimed titles, for its inaugural Artist-in-Residence Fellowship from March 13 through 17.
During her week-long fellowship, McCall worked with Fresno State students and the community to bring greater awareness to young adult literature.
“I feel like by being the first one I am representing my culture but I am also opening the doors for other cultures and those conversations that we have between us,” McCall said.
McCall is the author of three highly acclaimed titles, including her first novel, the Pura Belpré Award-winning book “Under the Mesquite.”
For ‘Under the Mesquite,’ McCall also won the 2013 Tomás Rivera Mexican American Children’s Book Award and an Américas Award honorable mention.
Her second book, “Summer of the Mariposas,” was a finalist for the Andre Norton Award for Young Adult Science Fiction and Fantasy and was named on School Library Journal’s best books of the year list.
McCall’s newest book “Shame the Stars,” was published in September 2016, and has been awarded a Kirkus starred review. This book is a reimagining of “Romeo and Juliet” set in the explosive years of the Mexican Revolution..
When asked what inspired her to write those books, McCall said “I felt that there were gaps in what my students were learning, gaps in education, the books that were accessible to them.”
“So to see them get excited about reading poems and writing poems I felt this was a great way to reach them, poetry,” she said, “but then to have the poems published it inspire me to create more room in those little gaps in the library where there is missing books for our Hispanic kids, our Mexican kids. there are all this huge holes in the literature that is provided for our schools.”
“And I just continue to find those holes and think well there is another one I need to fill,” McCall said.
She said her first book “was contemporary, and it was about being an immigrant child, the second one was a feminist book, it was my girl power book, it was to teach that girls have courage and they have wisdom, and they have strengths and then the third one of course is to give us some of our history in Texas and some of the lynching that have not been reported, have not been documented, and as a culture.”
“I feel like all those (books) are filling some gaps, and it continues to inspire me. So I think that as long as there are gaps (in the literature) I will continue to write,” said McCall who is working on her fourth book which is the sequel to her third book.
“It is already at the editor desk,” she said, adding that the book is schedule to be publish in Spring 2018.
The Arne Nixon Center Artist-in-Residence Fellowship was made possible by an anonymous donor, according to Cindy Wathen-Kennedy, with the Henry Madden Library.
As a recipient of the fellowship, McCall received a $10,000 stipend.
“We are excited to bring young adult author Guadalupe García McCall to Fresno State to share her passion for writing with our students and our community,” said Jennifer Crow the Arne Nixon Center’s curator in an statement.
Crow was part of the awarding committee which consisted of professors from the Fresno State English Department; the Early, Literacy, Bilingual and Special Education Department; the Chicano and Latin American Studies Department; and the Women’s Studies Program.
“Her versatile style plays to the genres of realistic, fantastical and historical fiction, yet is always informed by her sense of social justice and clarity of heart,” Crow said.
During her week-long fellowship, McCall gave four public presentations which included a welcoming reception for McCall at the university’s Peters Education Center Auditorium; a panel Discussion of “Our Place on the Shelf: A Cross-Disciplinary Discussion on Chicanx/Latinx Youth Literature” at the university’s North Gym where panel members discussed critical themes, trends, works, challenges and teaching opportunities within Chicanx/Latinx children’s and young adult literature; a presentation to “Promote Library and Information Services to Latinos and the Spanish Speaking” at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Branch Library in Fresno which was co-hosted by the Fresno County Public Library and REFORMA: The National Association to Promote Library and Information Services to Latinos and the Spanish Speaking; and a farewell reception and Student Work Showcase at the Fresno State Henry Madden Library.
According to Wathen-Kennedy, the Arne Nixon Center is one of the West Coast’s largest and most significant research centers for the study of children’s literature. With an emphasis on diversity, the center’s collection includes more than 60,000 books, original artwork, letters, photographs, newspaper clippings, ceramics and other ephemera.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Guadalupe García McCall
Comments