ABC of your Health: World Tuberculosis (TB) Day continues to bring awareness to disease

If you were not aware, this year’s theme of World TB Day 2017 was “Unite to End TB.”
Many counties in the Valley including Fresno and San Joaquín, well as the State’s Department of Public Health observed TB Day on March 24.
The date commemorates when Dr. Robert Koch announced to the world in 1882 his discovery of the bacteria that causes tuberculosis, Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
Health departments around the world used TB Day as opportunity to continue to enhance public awareness that TB still remains a serious public health threat.
“Each year more than 2,000 people in California will develop tuberculosis and more than 200 of them will die from of it,” said Dr. Karen Smith, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “An estimated 2.4 million people in California are infected with tuberculosis and don’t even know it. People at risk need to be tested – and if they are infected, they need to get treatment.”
According to Smith, TB disease and death can be prevented if TB infection is found and treated during a silent infection period known as latent TB infection. People with latent TB infection will feel well long after they are infected and will not be aware of their infection unless tested. If not treated, they can become ill and spread TB to family, friends, and coworkers without knowing it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), TB is one of the world’s deadliest diseases. TB usually attacks the lungs, but it can attack any part of the body. TB is spread through the air when a person with active TB of the lungs or throat coughs, sneezes, speaks, or sings. People nearby may breathe in the bacteria and become infected.
People who are at highest risk are close contacts of a person with infectious TB disease, homeless persons, intravenous drug users, persons with HIV infection, persons who have immigrated from areas of the world with high rates of TB and people who were not treated correctly for TB infection in the past.
Individuals who smoke and those with diabetes are also at increased risk.
Symptoms of TB include: a bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer; pain in the chest; coughing up blood or sputum; weakness or fatigue; unintended weight loss; fever and/or chills; sweating at night.
In 2015, 10.4 million people around the world became sick with TB and there were 1.8 million TB-related deaths worldwide.
In 2015, Fresno County had 42 new cases of TB infections. It is estimated that more than 6 percent of Californians are infected with tuberculosis and of these 5 to 10 percent will develop tuberculosis disease during their lifetime.
TB is curable, yet even with treatment, active TB can be deadly.
In San Joaquín County, over 20 percent of people diagnosed with active TB in 2016 died.
“We can’t be complacent just because progression from infection to disease takes a little while,” says Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Assistant Health Officer for San Joaquín County. “TB is an old persistent global plague. It’s important to remember that more than 2.4 billion people, about one third of the world’s people, are infected with TB.”
It is estimated that there are more than 42,000 people in San Joaquín County who are infected, and at risk of progressing to active TB.
Last year San Joaquín County confirmed 42 cases of active TB, a decrease of 28 percent from 2015.
According to Vaishampayan, the decrease was due in part to their efforts to find and treat people recently infected with TB, supporting them through their treatment which can take nine months, thereby preventing progression to active TB.
“People should know their TB status so that if they’re infected, they can be treated early, before they progress to the active form of TB,” said Vaishampayan, adding that without treatment, on average 5 to 10 percent of people with TB infection will progress to active TB.
According to the World Health Organization, approximately 43 million lives were saved between 2000 and 2014 as a result of improved diagnosis and treatment of TB.
This year, CDPH is working with local public health departments, health care providers and community-based agencies to intensify efforts to find and treat latent TB infection before it causes disease.
For testing locations near you in Fresno County visit www.fcdph.org/TB or call (559) 600-3413.
CDPH’s Tuberculosis Control Branch web site has additional information about TB. More information about WorldTB Day can be found on the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments