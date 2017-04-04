2017 Principal's Lip Sync: Sunnyside High School

Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles, far right, strikes a pose with AVID director Tony Fiori and vice principal Pablo Jiménez after competing in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest. Vice principal Pablo Jiménez takes part in the performance.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest. AVID director Tony Fiori performed with the group.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest. AVID director Tony Fiori performed with the group.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest. AVID director Tony Fiori performed with the group.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest. AVID director Tony Fiori performed with the group.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles and his students tied for second place in the large school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com