Central High, Farmersville principals claim lip sync titles

One high school principal banged the drums as if he were touring with a Mexican banda.
Another principal lined up hens and chickens on bales of hays before running them over with a toy tractor.
In the end, Central High School principal Robert Pérez captured the large-school division of the 2017 Principal’s Lip Sync contest held at Sunnyside High School. He won $2,500 in scholarship funds for his students.
Farmersville High principal Lisa Whitworth used her comic chicken routine to win the small-school division and pocket $2,000 in scholarship funds for her students.
The competition – which began in Modesto in 1979 as a way to raise scholarship funds for Latino students – was resurrected last year by the Fresno Latino Rotary with nine participating schools.
Saturday night, there were 11 competitors: Five in the small-school division; and six in the large-school category.
Tracy High’s Jason Noll and Sunnyside High’s Tim Liles tied for second place in the large-school division. Each got $2,000 in scholarship funds.
Clovis West High’s Marc Hammack finished in third place.
Roosevelt High’s Michael Allen and Le Grand High’s Javier Martínez tied for second in the small-school division. Each got $1,500 for scholarships.
“This kids never surprise me; they work so hard,” said Pérez, who is in his second year as principal at Central High. This was the school’s debut in the lip sync competition.
Pérez – who bounced onto the floor of the Sunnyside High gym, to a boot-kicking banda tune – said he has never danced Mexican folkloric nor sang.
“These kids made me look good,” said Pérez, who is already thinking about next year’s competition.
Pérez said the routine, which included three costume changes, will be presented to the Central student body.
“These kids deserve to be showcased,” said Pérez, who has been with the Central school district for 16 years. “This is an amazing group. They worked so hard.”
Pérez was helped by advisor Rosa González, who directs the school’s folkloric dance program.
Whitworth was shocked that she won.
“It feels amazing,” said Whitworth. “I’m so surprised and grateful.”
Whitworth used the lip sync competition to raise additional scholarship funds by getting sponsors. She plans to perform the routine for the Farmersville Kiwanis Club and other sponsors. She will also present the show to the elementary school.
“I thought there were some amazing performances,” said Whitworth of the other presentations.
Other small-school competitors were Tranquillity High (Jim Reed) and Buhach Colony (Lance Morrow).
Other large-school competitors were Fresno High (Elisa T. Messing) and Clovis East (Kevin Kerney).
(This story will be updated)
Comments