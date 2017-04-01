‘Gypsy’ Danzantes Unidos Festival finds a home in Fresno

María Luisa Colmenárez has the kind of problem most dance festival directors would like to have: An event that is bursting at the seams and offers from various sites to host the annual gathering of the Danzantes Unidos Festival on the Palm Sunday weekend.
“We actually closed registration early (last year) because we were simply beyond capacity,” said Colmenárez, president of Danzantes Unidos. “We knew that we had to explore other options for 2017 because we were bursting at the seams.”
The festival – which expects about 1,550 dancers, plus almost 1,000 parents, chaperones, chauffeurs and guests – returns to Fresno after going to Los Ángeles last year.
“We explored several options as early as April of 2016 and looked at sites from Santa Ana to Burbank and everything in between,” said Colmenárez, who said she has gotten calls from México and other sites in the U.S. to host the event.
A meeting with Reagan Education Center principal Kevin Kerney and deputy principal Josh Shapiro sealed the deal for the sprawling campus that houses a high school and intermediate school.
As long as we have the support of the Fresno folklórico community, we will stay in Fresno. María Luisa Colmenárez
The return to Fresno, which has hosted the most festivals since it was started in 1979, is likely a permanent move.
“The festival is, by nature, a gypsy,” said Colmenárez. “The need to rotate sites is to be accessible to all communities.”
The festival’s growth will make moving the event from place to place “more challenging,” she said.
“As ‘El ombligo del foklor’ (The belly button of folklore), Fresno has always been a central point for our dancers coming from all over the state,” said Colmenárez, who grew up in Sacramento learning Mexican folkloric dance from a couple of babysitters who were accomplished dancers.
“With more dancers coming from out of state, we hope that more flight options will become available,” she said.
Colmenárez praises the Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau for helping the festival locate lodging for festival participants.
“As long as we have the support of the school administration, we will stay in Fresno,” said Colmenárez. “As long as we have the support of the Fresno folklórico community, we will stay in Fresno.”
The dance showcases at the Warnors Theatre will be the highlight for the festival, and a chance for other dancers and the public to be wowed by 49 folkloric dance companies.
“They will be pulling out all the stops to impress their peers without the element of competition,” said Colmenárez. “They will present their best and their newest work, and they never fail to deliver.”
The showcase concerts are scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening.
Other festival highlights:
▪ Amalia Viviana Basanta Hernández, daughter of Mexican folklórico icon Amalia Hernández, will lead a workshop on ‘Guerrero: Amarillas y Gusto.’ It is one of about 65 workshops that will take place Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Antonio Sarabia will present a workshop on how to preserve folklórico culture through video and photos.
▪ The Sunday recital will be divided into two portions, with adults performing at Clovis East’s Irene González Stage (high school amphitheatre) and children on the Mónica Zuñiga Stage (Reyburn Amphitheater). Both shows start at noon and are open to the public.
▪ A mega mercado, which is open to the public, will feature 23 folk art vendors and more than a dozen food sellers.
The largest dance company will be from Los Ángeles with 71 dancers registered. The farthest will fly in from Chicago. Others will come from Colorado, Washington, Utah, Oregon and Las Vegas.
California will be represented by groups coming from Sacramento, Monterey, Woodland, Los Baños, Santa Rosa, Watsonville, Madera, Tracy, Turlock and many other cities.
Details: www.danzantes.org
