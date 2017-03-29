Fresno Unified School District introduced healthy pizza at Tioga Middle School’s after school program

Students in the afterschool program at Tioga Middle School couldn’t tell the difference of the pizza they were eating on Thursday as part of the school’s Super Snack program.
“It tastes good,” said Angelina Uriarte, an eight-grader as she enjoyed the pizza with the rest of the after school’s sport club.
The Fresno Unified School District’s Food Services Department launched a new partnership with locally owned Pacifica Pizza to pilot a healthy pizza as part of the Super Snack program at Tioga Middle School, said José Álvarado, director of the district’s food service department.
“It meets all the nutritional guidelines,” said Álvarado.
The individual size healthy pizza is made with whole wheat flat bread, topped with low fat pepperoni, low fat mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce from local tomatoes in the valley.
“It tastes like regular pizza,” said the 13-year-old Uriarte, who didn’t know the pizza was a healthy version of traditional pizzas.
Pacifica Pizza owner Rick Marino said students can’t tell the pizza is made with whole wheat flat bread because of the flavor of the tomato sauce he uses on it.
Marino said he notice a lot of empty boxes, which means the students are eating the entire pizza.
The pizza is available on Thursdays during the after school program and is part of the district’s goal to provide nutritious, appetizing, and satisfying meals for students.
According to Álvarado, the district has 77 schools – including elementary, middle and high schools – that operate the Super Snack program.
“We are getting a good feedback,” Álvarado said.
Alvarado said the response from students eating the pizza in the last couple of weeks has been very positive and the district is looking into expanding the pilot program of the healthy pizza to other schools.
“I think is really good,” said Jesse Gallardo, 13 and a seventh-grade student at Tioga who had no idea it was a healthy pizza either. “I like the bread and the cheese.”
“It’s delicious,” said Abraham Torres, 12 and a seventh grader.
Álvarado said the students are not only provided with a pizza but also with milk, orange wedges, and broccoli that meets all the nutritional values.
“It’s a full meal,” he said, adding that the Super Snack program usually serves around 150 students each day.
When the food service department does its planning for food items, Álvarado said, they always consider what the students like and are going to eat.
“They are our customers,” Álvarado said, adding his department usually conduct students field trips to nutritional center where students taste test some of the food before it is introduced to students at their schools.
J.P. Phomthirath, who is a student tutor, mentor and coach at Tioga School, said a lot of the students don’t miss on Thursdays because of the pizza.
“Kids love it,” said Phomthirath.
According to Álvarado, the Super Snack program, which is in its fourth year, is especially beneficial to students who may be going home after school to limited eating options.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
