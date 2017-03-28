Principals to show off lip synching skills

Twelve Valley high schools will show off their best dance moves, colorful clothing and imagination, but most importantly, their best lip synching skills. For the second year in a row, the Fresno Latino Rotary Club is hosting the Principals’ Lip Sync contest this Saturday (April 1) at Sunnyside High School in Fresno.
“This year’s battle will have a lot more quality than last year’s,” said Rotary’s president Julio Bustos. “The students have been working really hard. I am excited to see other schools step up and participate.”
The contest pits high school principals against each other in lip syncing Spanish-language songs - and often mixing in choreography and props developed by students - in an effort to win scholarship funds.
Schools that will be participating are Clovis East, Clovis West, Tracy, Sunnyside, Fresno, Roosevelt, Fowler, Buhach Colony, Farmersville, Tranquility, LeGrand, and Central East.
The contest is broken into a large school and small school division with no preliminary rounds.
First place will earn $2,500; second place $2,000; and third place $1,5000.
Started in 1987 by Mike Sturtevant of the Modesto Rotary Club, the High School Principals Spanish Lip Sync contest was taken over by El Concilio in 2007. Unfortunately, due to the lack of funds the contest took a three year absence, until the Fresno Latino Rotary took over in 2016. Over the years, the event has raised more than $800,000 in scholarship money.
Teams of dozens of students – up to 60 students are allowed from each school (small school entries can have up to 30 students) – practice for months in advance to get their lip sync routine down. The principals and administrators lip sync to Spanish-language music in front of a life audience. Judging is based on the lip syncing, choreography and overall showmanship.
Besides the scholarship money, the competition serves as a relationship link between principals and their students, that otherwise would not happen.
“It’s about that connection that students have with their principals. It’s something that students don’t usually get if they’re not an athlete or a cheerleader,” Bustos said.
Bustos, who also works for Clovis West – one of the participating schools – has to keep the cheering to himself this year.
“I need to be neutral since I work for the school,” he said, and added, “I want all schools to do well.”
He also would like to see this competition flourish and be as big as it once used to be.
“I would love to see it become a regional competition again,” Bustos said. “We have to take baby steps but I am in it for the long run.”
Principal’s Lipsync 2017
When: Saturday (April 1)
Where: Sunnyside High School gym, 1019 S Peach Ave. in Fresno, at 7 p.m.
Participating schools: Clovis East, Clovis West, Tracy, Sunnyside, Fresno, Roosevelt, Fowler, Buhach Colony (Merced), Farmersville, Tranquility, LeGrand, Central East
Admission: $7
