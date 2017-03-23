The Roosevelt School of the Arts mariachi perform during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning celebration at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Folkloric dancers from Sunnyside High School perform in front of a video of the farmworker leader at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Folkloric dancers from McLane High School perform calabaceado at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
The McLane High School folkloric dancers perform calabaceado during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning celebration at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Hundreds of students and supporters marched from the Saroyan Theatre to the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center in memory of the farmworker leader during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning celebration at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Eddie Varela, president of El Concilio de Fresno, joined hundreds of students and supporters who marched from the Saroyan Theatre to the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center in memory of the farmworker leader during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning celebration at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Members of the Roosevelt School of the Arts fokloric dance program join hundreds of students and supporters who marched from the Saroyan Theatre to the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center in memory of the farmworker leader during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning celebration at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Members of the Roosevelt School of the Arts mariachi join hundreds of students and supporters who marched from the Saroyan Theatre to the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center in memory of the farmworker leader during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning celebration at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Fresno resident Eva García joins hundreds of students and supporters who marched from the Saroyan Theatre to the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center in memory of the farmworker leader during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning celebration at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Fresno Unified School District students were among hundreds who marched from the Saroyan Theatre to the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center in memory of the farmworker leader during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning celebration at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Sisters Diana Solano and Delia Salas of Mujeres Valientes perform at the garlanding ceremony at the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning on March 23.
Mujeres Valientes performs at the garlanding ceremony at the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning on March 23.
Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor speaks during the garlanding ceremony at the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning on March 23.
Fresno Unified School District trustee Christopher De La Cerda speaks during the garlanding ceremony at the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning on March 23.
Folkloric dancers from Gaston Middle School perform a dance from Nayarit at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
McLane High School drama students Alex Serrano and Cruz García perform a play about a father and son having their differences at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Kings Canyon Middle School teacher Magdalena Pérez and student Kaylee Gudino look at a video of Gudino's winning middle school essay at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Edison High School teacher Raquel Harris Lipscomb and student Maite García listen to a video of García winning high school essay at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Fresno Adult School teacher Amber Jennings and student Bri Rodríguez listen to Rodríguez's winning adult school essay at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor and Fresno Adult School student council leader Yesenia Quintanilla put a garland of flowers on the bronze bust of César E. Chávez during the garlanding ceremony at the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning on March 23.
Event coordinator Willie López and student Mario Rodríguez put a garland of flowers on the bronze bust of César E. Chávez during the garlanding ceremony at the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning on March 23.
CHP officer Graciela James and Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor pose for a photo following the garlanding ceremony at the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning on March 23.
Dyanna Sevilla sings following the garlanding ceremony at the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning on March 23.
Delia Salas and Juan Leal get some dancing on following the garlanding ceremony at the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning on March 23.
Sisters Diana Solano and Delia Salas of Mujeres Valientes perform during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Delia Salas of Mujeres Valientes performs in front of a video of Dolores Huerta during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Diana Solano of Mujeres Valientes performs in front of a video of Dolores Huerta during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Eddie G. Varela of Mujeres Valientes performs in front of a video of Dolores Huerta during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Delia Salas of Mujeres Valientes performs in front of a video of the UFW founder during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Fresno Adult School principal Raine Bumatay speaks during the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
CHP officers were among those who showed up for the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Folkloric dancers from Terrónez Middle School perform calabaceado at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Hmong dancers from McLane High School perform at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
The color guard from Design Science High School perform at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Design Science High School student Houa Xiong sings the national anthem at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Folkloric dancers from the Roosevelt School of the Arts perform a dance from the Mexican Revolution at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Folkloric dancers from the Roosevelt School of the Arts perform a dance from Jalisco at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Willie López of El Concilio de Fresno served as emcee at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
Students from McLane High School presented a drama about farmworkers at the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning at the Saroyan Theatre on March 23.
