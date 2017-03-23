New generation keeps farmworker leader César E. Chávez’s legacy alive

Brí Rodríguez, a nursing student who is studying at Fresno Adult School, has never worked in the fields.
She is unsure if anyone in her immediate family has worked picking crops.
But, that has not kept her from knowing about the farmworker movement that César E. Chávez started in the early 1960s in the grape vineyards surrounding Delano.
“César Chávez was a great man and a wonderful role model. His core values have set the tone for many of our lives,” wrote Rodríguez in a prize-winning essay for the 17th annual César E. Chávez Day of Services & Learning held March 23 at the Saroyan Theatre.
“With his ability to give so much to others, I too am inspired to do the same,” said Rodríguez. “I am confident that with the use of these core values and with my own passion for others I can make a positive impact on the lives of many.”
Rodríguez stood by her teacher, Amber Jennings, while a video showed her delivering a portion of her speech. Other winning essays were written by Maite García of Edison High School and Kaylee Gudino of Kings Canyon Middle School.
Rodríguez said Chávez’s values are similar to those in nursing. “You need to become passionate; you need to serve others,” she said.
I am confident that with the use of these core values and with my own passion for others I can make a positive impact on the lives of many. Brí Rodríguez, writing about the impact of farmworker leader César E. Chávez
Rodríguez researched about a farmworker leader who died 24 years ago for her essay.
“I kind of familiarized myself with him while I was doing my writing,” she said. “He was a passionate and giving person to lead these marches and work for the people who needed it.
“I wrote this essay from the inner part of my heart, and I how I felt about it. It was an honor to know that I won,” said Rodríguez.
That type of research that gets students to learn more about Chávez, who would have turned 90 years old on March 31, is the reason El Concilio de Fresno and the Fresno Unified School District organize a celebration that includes student essays, music, dance and poetry at the Saroyan Theatre.
“This program continues to grow and blossom beyond our dreams,” said organizer Willie López as he looked at an estimated 1,300 students, educators and supporters.
He reminded the students to accept Chávez’s challenge to “be of service to others and lend your voice to social justice.”
“Don’t just sit back; let’s commit today to meet that challenge,” said López.
Gudino, the middle school essay winner, said “people could be a little bit more considerate at other people.” She wrote that farmworkers need “a wage they can live on.”
García, the high school essay winner, used Spanish in her video. She compared the struggles of her mother, raising at daybreak to fix breakfast for the family before going to work, with that of Chávez.
“They both have achieved much,” said García. “Because of that, I know that I can achieve.”
Mujeres Valientes opened the program by playing typical songs heard at the rallies that Chávez held.
Following presentations of folkloric dancing, drama and mariachi from Fresno Unified students, there was a procession to the César E. Chávez Adult Education Center.
The Roosevelt School of the Arts mariachi played standards like ‘De Colores’ (Of Colors) and ‘Cielito Lindo’ (Beautiful Sky) during the 20-minute procession.
Dr. Sudurshar Kapoor, who was born in India, called Chávez the “Ghandi of the Grapes.”
“He has a special place in my heart,” said Kapoor, a retired Fresno State professor. “He fought for the respect and dignity for farmworkers.
“César was very unique in using non-violent ways to bring about social change.”
Fresno school board member Christopher De La Cerda said Chávez focused his attention not just on Mexican farmworkers but on others from different races and religion.
“We need to be able to look at César Chávez, Mohammed Ghandi and Martin Luther King as leaders, regardless of color, regardless of religion,’ said De La Cerda.
“Fresno has such a rich diversity of people,” he said. “We value all cultures and all people.”
Comments