Poverello House starts expansion of its new warehouse, operation center

Poverello House started the expansion of its new food storage warehouse, operation center and community housing improvements last week with a groundbreaking ceremony on March 14 at its old warehouse installations.
The new campus enhancements will benefit thousands of homeless and underserved residents in the Valley.
“Forty three years in the make, Papa Mike his legacy, him and his lovely wife Mary have been the blessing to the Poverello House and what they have given to this community of Fresno, the city, the county,” said Cruz Avila, Poverello House executive director.
Poverello House, which its downtown Fresno campus is located at 412 F. St., was founded in the early 1970s by “Papa” Mike McGarvin, who started helping the homeless and hungry by distributing peanut butter sandwiches to homeless individuals.
“Today we embrace this groundbreaking. As you can see behind us, and if you walked through the walks of our warehouse, the wear and tear, the damage those 43 years has made,” Avila said.
The expansion, which is expected to be completed in October of this year, is part of a $2.5 million “Raise the Roof” campus enhancement campaign for the downtown Fresno social services agency that will help enhance client services and operations.
“So today is a very special day. It’s a historic day to be able to give back to what the community has given us and vise versa. This new state of the art warehouse is going from what it is now about 9,500 square feet to about 19,000 squares and that is fully covered,” Avila said.
The new 19,000 square-foot warehouse will feature an all-metal, insulated building; on-site commercial-grade refrigeration and freezer units; ample space for two-way industry-standard forklift traffic; new rack and shelving units; turnaround space for large tractor-trailer deliveries and donations, and an easily accessible public donation drop-off point.
“All the amenities will be onsite now versus having to go offsite will help us with out gas cost for our trucks, with operations cost within our budget,” Avila said. “And now this is due to the community responding and saying yes, Poverello does need our help and we are going to help them. And today is the day as we embrace this groundbreaking.”
According to Avila, the structure of the original warehouse was built in 1945 to house salvaged auto parts and over the years it has several quick fixes, however it was in need of major repair such as rotting wood frame and leaky roof.
Avila said that Poverello House provides more than 1,600 hot meals every day of the year.
The project also includes improved and consolidated Village and Community of Hope housing sheds with added lighting and permanent restrooms and showers to replace existing portable toilets. The agency’s new “Super” Multi-agency Access Partners (MAP) Point at Poverello, which links clients with housing programs and behavioral, social and health care, will be expanded and relocated to a more accessible campus location as well.
Poverello House offers access to social services including: overnight shelter for men and women, men’s residential rehab programs, health & dental care, showers, laundry, and clothing distribution.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Poverello House
It is located at 412 F St. Fresno.
Donating to Poverello House during construction
Poverello House will be now be accepting donations and scheduling pick-up at the gate located on Santa Clara and F Street.
For more information call (559) 498-6988
For more information about the project or to donate, visit www.poverellohouse.org/RTR or call 498-6988 ext. 103
