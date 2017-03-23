Top student minds prepare for Academic Decathlon

The spotlight will be on Granada Hills Charter School this weekend when the smartest high school minds descend on Sacramento for the California Academic Decathlon.
Granada Hills not only dominated the competitive Los Ángeles Unified School District competition, but is also the defending national champion. This weekend’s winning school will represent the state at the national finals in Wisconsin next month.
Teams from that school district have won 17 national titles since 1987.
Granada Hills totaled 54,914.70 points in it local competition. That is the highest point total going into the state final. Three other LAUSD schools – El Camino Real Charter, John Marshall and Franklin – had more than 52,000 points to rank among the top four.
Sacramento’s Bella Vista High won the Sacramento County competition with 47,375.10 points. It was the only school outside the Los Ángeles metro area to break into the top 10.
The Super Quiz, which will feature questions related to this year’s theme of World War II, will be the only one of 10 competitions that will be open to the public. That will take place starting at 4:45 p.m. Saturday (March 25) at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, 1515 J Street.
The awards ceremony will be Sunday (March 26) at the same auditorium starting at 11 a.m.
Among Granada Hills’ team members are Mark Aguila, Jordan Barretto, Sabrina Carlos, Sebastián González and Melissa Santos.
Among the challengers are several area schools, including University High School, the multiple national small school champion. University won the Fresno County competition by getting past rival Edison High, which was also selected to compete at this year’s state final.
A surprise competitor is Hughson High from Stanislaus County. Hughson earned its first county title by getting past Oakdale High, which had won the previous 16 competitions. Hughson is competing for only the second year in the academic decathlon.
Granite Hills High School from Porterville will represent Tulare County at the state final.
San Joaquín County will be represented by Tracy High School.
