Huyck wins Miss Fresno crown; Durán named top teen

Hannah Huyck, a 21-year-old student at Clovis Community College, stood out among the nine Miss Fresno County hopefuls last Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
And, it wasn’t just because of her height.
The Clovis High School graduate was crowned queen during the 67th annual edition of the pageant. Among the contestants were two Latinas: Roosevelt School of the Arts senior Jasmine Romero and Fresno City College freshman Ariana McSwain.
Huyck, who sang ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ for her talent, will compete at the Miss California Pageant in late June at Fresno’s Saroyan Theatre. Her vocal earned her an extra $200 for best talent.
That stage will be no stranger to her. She competed as Miss Orange County Outstanding Teen in 2013, where she won her preliminary evening wear competition.
Huyck, who accepted the crown from Miss Fresno County 2016 Kelsey Schulteis, also won a $3,000 scholarship and $1,000 for her wardrobe for the state competition.
Fresno State student Lauren Herring, 20, picked up the first runner-up title and $2,000 in scholarships.
Fresno State student Lauren Folland, 20, won $1,500 in scholarship funds as second runner-up.
Grace Zantua, a 21-year-old student at Fresno City College, was third runner-up. She earned a $1,000 scholarship. She was also chosen Miss Congeniality.
McSwain won the People’s Choice Award.
Herring won the evening wear and the Facebook Favorite competition to pick up an extra $300.
Jaanna Lizzarazo, a Clovis Community College student, won $400 for best ad sales and most tickets sold.
Kara Durán, a Dinuba High School junior, won the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen title. She dropped to the floor when her name was announced and showed gratitude to the five judges.
Durán, who won a $1,000 scholarship, will also compete at the state pageant. Her platform is Big Brothers Big Sisters. She is collecting notebooks, pencils, pens and other school supplies to donate.
Durán’s talent was a jazz dance to the song ‘Feeling Good’ by Michael Bublé.
First runner-up was Tess MonPere; and, second runner-up was Rachel Nicole Axt.
The eight hopefuls included two Latinas: Bethany Moody of Río Vista Middle School, and, Clovis North student Jennifer Ashley Beaton.
The pageant, which has been directed by Marie Theurich since 2005, was emceed by Miss California 2015 Bree Morse and Jeff Merrill.
