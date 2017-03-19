Miss Fresno County 2017

Hannah Huyck, a 21-year-old student at Clovis Community College, reacts after she was named Miss Fresno County on Saturday night.
Kara Durán, a 16-year-old junior at Dinuba High School, reacts after she was named Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen during the pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Jeff Morrow and Miss California 2015 Bree Morse served as emcees at the 67th annual Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Atiana McSwain answers a question during the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Jasmine Moreno answers a question during the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Hannah Huyck answers a question during the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Bethany Moody competes in the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen physical fitness competition Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Kara Durán competes in the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen physical fitness competition Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Jennifer Ashley Beaton competes in the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen physical fitness competition Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Atiana McSwain competes in the fitness in swimsuit portion of the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Jasmine Moreno competes in the fitness in swimsuit portion of the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Hannah Huyck competes in the fitness in swimsuit portion of the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Bethany Moody, a 13-year-old student at Río Vista Middle School, sings the Taylor Swift song ‘Best Day’ during the talent portion of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Kara Durán, a 16-year-old junior at Dinuba High School, performs a jazz dance to the song ‘Feeling Good’ during the talent portion of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant at the Tower Theatre.
Jennifer Ashley Beaton sings ‘Hopeful’ during the talent portion of the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Atiana McSwain, an 18-year-old student at Fresno City College, sings during the talent portion of the Miss Fresno County pageant at the Tower Theatre Saturday night.
Jasmine Romero, a 19-year-old senior at Roosevelt School of the Arts, performs a color guard routine for her talent during the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Hannah Huyck is introduced to the audience during the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Hannah Huyck sings ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ for her talent during the 67th annual Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Bethany Moody is introduced to the audience during the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Kara Durán is introduced to the audience during the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Jennifer Beaton is introduced to the audience during the Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Atiana McSwain is introduced to the audience during the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
Jasmine Moreno is introduced to the audience during the Miss Fresno County pageant Saturday night at the Tower Theatre.
