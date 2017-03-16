Central Valley immigrant women share stories, struggles

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, indigenous Mexican, Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian women shared their migration journey during an ‘Immigrant Women Voices of Solidarity’ event program at Fresno City Hall.
“Great improvements have been made,” said Mina Abdollahian, a naturalized immigrant, librarian and social justice activist who spoke about International Women’s Day.
Abdollahian came to the United States in 1975 for graduate school and came back as an immigrant from her native Iran in 1984.
“So make a difference, think globally and act locally,” Abdollahian said. “Make everyday International Women’s Day. Do your bit to ensure that the future for girls is bright, equal, safe and rewarding.”
The March 8 event included an ‘Immigrant Women’s Rights’ forum at the Fresno City Council chambers featuring a group of immigrant women as well as a ‘Fear and Threat will not silence women’s voices’ rally at the Fresno City Hall plaza.
“We are celebrating the struggles of immigrant women. Bringing the faces of immigrant people in Fresno, in the Central Valley,” said Myrna Martínez Nateras, with the Pan Valley Institute.
At the forum, immigrant women in the Central Valley voiced their solidarity and talked about the circumstances that led them to migrate to the United States from their native land as well as how they are building a sense of place and belonging in the their new country and making the Valley their home.
“As an immigrant, we should take our roles as leaders, especially in these times,” said Jameela Khan, an immigrant woman from Kenya in East Africa who has Pakistani/Indian descent.
Khan said her children call Fresno and the Central Valley home.
Rosa Hernández has been a long time social justice activist advocating for women, immigrant and indigenous people’s right.
Hernández, who is bilingual speaking Spanish and mixteco, has been living in Madera for 20 years.
“The reason I came here was because of the lack of opportunities in my town and poverty,” said Hernández, who has lived more than half of her life in the United States. “It wasn’t an easy decision to leave my family behind, leave everything. At that time, this was my only option to have a job and help my parents and have a better future.”
Hernández, who started her own business two years ago, said she fears that everything she has worked hard for all those years will be lost at any moment because of her immigration situation.
“The fear is present. I am living one of the most difficult times in my life,” Hernández said. “The fear is constant. If I had to leave, I would have to leave my kids without my protection.”
Another immigrant woman who shared her story was Dima Kashak, a Syrian refugee who has been living in Fresno with her family for the last 11 months.
Kashak was born in 2003 in Homos, Syria and has a brother and a sister and now is a student at Kastner Middle School in Fresno. Her family fled to Jordan after the Syrian Civil war started in 2011 and arrived at the United States in 2016.
“It’s not easy,” said Kashak of coming to the United States and trying to learn the language as well as finding her own identity. “We lost everything.”
Nina Ikeda, who was born in Fresno and lived in different parts of the Central Valley, including Delano and Madera, spoke about being a Japanese Community Internment survivor.
Ikeda’s father came from Japan to the United States in the early 1990s. In 1942, her family was relocated to a camp in Arizona.
She recalled how her family left on the train in Clovis to the internment camp taking with them only what they could carry.
“Japanese people don’t show their emotions,” Ikeda said, adding that when they arrived to camp they could tell the camp was built in such a rush.
Her family of seven members was assigned to one room with unfinished floors, she recalled.
“It takes a lot of courage to come here and share their stories,” said Martínez Nateras of those women who shared their stories at the forum. “For some of you, it still hurts to share these stories.”
The rally was “an open public space for immigrant and non-immigrant women to be together and challenge the narrative of fear from the new administration that labels immigrants as a threat to ‘America security’, according to one of the event’s flyers.
The event was coordinated by the AFSC Pan Valley Institute in partnership with ACLU, Fres.Co, FIOB, The Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley, Iranian Art and Cultural Club, Madera Indigenous Community Leaders, REFORMA de Fresno, Uprooting Racism Project and Women International League for Peace and Freedom.
