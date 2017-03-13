Four Latinas among 17 contestants for Miss Fresno, Miss Fresno Teen

There are many reasons why 17 young women will walk across the Tower Theatre stage on Friday night (March 18) to demonstrate their talent and ability to shine in other aspects of the Miss Fresno County and Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen pageants.
The contestants – nine is the Miss Fresno County pageant; eight in the Miss Teen contest – are basically looking to improve their public speaking, gain self confidence, and make a bid to qualify for the state pageant in late July, said pageant director Marie Theurich.
The pageant, which starts at 7 p.m., will include a pair of Latinas in each competition.
Jasmine Romero, the fifth of seven children born to Anarosa Romero, is a 19-year-old senior at Roosevelt School of the Arts.
“There aren’t enough minorities represented in pageants,” said Romero, who hopes to enroll at Fresno Pacific University because “God is my main focus.”
Romero, who ran cross country at Kerman High before her family moved to Fresno a couple of years ago, has maintained a busy school schedule. She is on the National Guard color guard, the Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE), the Youth Leadership Institute, and a southeast Fresno transformational group.
She was also selected to be on a young legislators team sponsored by former Assemblymember Henry T. Perea.
Romero, who was fourth runner-up at the 2015 Miss Sacramento County Teen Pageant, wants to study communications and eventually become an immigration lawyer.
“I want to get into politics, eventually,” she said.
Romero’s platform is reducing under-aged drinking.
“It’s important,” she said. “There are 40 liquor stores within a 1-mile radius of my school. You can see its impact through dropout rates and teen pregnancies.”
Romero’s mother, who works at Foster Farms and also works in the fields, was apprehensive at her daughter’s pageant participation because of the cost. She also had a misunderstanding about the contestants.
“Las niñas buenas no hace eso (Good girls don’t do that),” she said.
Romero’s community support came through “without my mother having to pay anything,” said Romero, whose talent will be a color guard routine.
Atiana McSwain, an 18-year-old sophomore at Fresno City College, graduated from California Prep Academy in March 2015.
Her mother, Mónica, a Latina, works with special needs children at Clovis Unified. Her father, David, is a real estate agent.
The pageant is a first for McSwain, but not for her family. Her mother is a former Miss El Paso.
“She was very excited for me to be in the pageant,” said McSwain, who entered the pageant “to get out of my comfort zone.”
McSwain, who does not participate in any social media, said she wants to “grow as a person and gain my confidence.”
Her mother has given her tips about the pageant. Her father, she said, was proud for her taking a stand.
McSwain’s platform, the fight against sex abuse, is personal. A relative sexually abused her when she was 14 and 15 years of age.
She confided the abuse to a counselor but didn’t want to cause problems for her relative. “My counselor told me those abused usually try to protect their abusers.”
Authorities were contacted. Her relative told her, “Tell them that you’re crazy, that you lost it, that you made it up.”
Her reaction: “It (ticked) me off.”
McSwain said the incident, which was closed by officials due to lack of evidence, made her lose confidence in herself.
That is what made her decide to enter the pageant.
Her talent will be singing ‘Defying Gravity’ from the play ‘Wicked.’ She has sung in high school choir.
Jennifer Beaton, a 14-year-old freshman at Clovis North High School, is the daughter of Lorelie and Joe Beaton. Her mother is a probation officer for Fresno County; her father is a hospital lab scientist.
Beaton, who hopes to enroll at either UC Irvine or Stanford and become a doctor, entered the pageant in hopes that it will improve her public speaking.
Her platform, children in broken homes, comes from her own experiences.
“I want to be taking a chance to be someone,’ said Beaton, who said she was often bullied about her family situation.
She has participated in cross country and track, but was sidelined until recently by a stress fracture. Beaton now competes in swimming.
Her talent is the rap song ‘Hopeful.’
Bethany Moody, a 13-year-old seventh-grade student at Río Vista Middle School, is the daughter of Luciana Duarte and Joel Hensley. She has 4-year-old twins, a brother and sister.
She wants to improve her public speaking, which is why she entered the pageant at her mother’s encouragement.
“I want to break out of my shell,” said Moody, who wants to study family law in college.
She wants to study psychology “to understand what goes on in a person’s mind when they abuse.”
Her platform is giving hope to the SPCA. She recently adopted a kitten from the facility, and wants to educate people about the benefits of adopting a pet from the SPCA.
“I want to raise awareness about animals in need, animals in the street, and animals that are homeless,” she said.
Her talent will be to play the guitar and sing the Taylor Swift song ‘Best Day.’
Comments