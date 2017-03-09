Former gang member shares his story at FSU

Former gang member Gabriel Hernández makes it very clear that telling his story in public “is not a bragging session.”
Hernández shared his story of gang involvement, drug use and incarceration on Feb. 28 during a ‘Road to Recovery’ event at California State University, Fresno’s North Gym. The event included Hernández as guest speaker, as well as a discussion panelists and a questions and answers session from those in attendance.
Hernández, who will be turning 40 in March, said he was very ashamed of the crimes he committed when he was younger. He said that if you had asked him back then where he would be at age 40, his response would have been “probably dead.”
Hernández’s father was Hispanic and his mother white; however, he grew up in a single-parent home with an absent father, a mother who was raising four children in poverty. He learned about segregation early on in life and felt he didn’t belong. Hernández became a first generation gang member who got hooked on meth.
One of his biggest regrets, Hernández said, was that he was the one who got his brother and sister addicted to drugs, adding that she still struggles with drug addiction.
“It’s a constant reminder of one of my biggest failures,” Hernández said of his sister’s struggle.
Born and raised in Fresno, Hernández said peer pressure, wanting to belong, contributed to pushing the envelope and see how much he could get away with.
A carjacking, where he beat and dragged a woman out of her car, landed Hernández in prison. He later learned the woman’s two children were in the backseat of her car.
It’s a constant reminder of one of my biggest failures. Former gang member Gabriel Hernández Hernández said of his sister’s struggle.
“I was ashamed of that,” he said, adding that he remembers the woman fought him so hard.
Hernández turned his life around in prison following a faith experience; he has been out of prison for 11 years and is now a pastor in Colorado. He works with organizations mentoring youth who are categorized at-risk, incarcerated, gang members or products of broken family structures.
Life after prison has not been easy for Hernández.
Hernández said he gets judged for what he did in his youth. He makes sure he carries his discharge card number with him to prove his right has been restored.
“I still get judged, I still get labeled, there is still a lot of obstacles in my way,” he said.
When he moved to Colorado with his wife, Hernández found out he couldn’t rent a house because of his felony record and getting a job was not easy.
“It’s a cross I have to bear,” he said.
Hernández continues to work with multiple organizations and speaks nationally about his life with the hope of strengthening and encouraging others.
The event was co-sponsored by the Project Rebound, a support program for formerly incarcerated students, with Alpha Phi Sigma – Lambda Omega and Fresno State’s criminology department.
Organizers hope the event will bring awareness of the obstacles people who returned from incarceration face as they try to incorporate back to society.
Alessandra Hinojosa, vice president for Alpha Phi Sigma – Lambda Omega and FSU criminology major student — said people usually are not aware of what life is like while incarcerated, how those people get rehabilitated or how life is like when they get out of prison.
Hinojosa said it was important to bring a different perspective and Hernández’s story can be an inspiration to other communities outside the prison and the criminal justice system.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments