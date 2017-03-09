Dental clinic provides free screenings to children in Fresno

Elementary school-age children in Fresno County received free dental screenings during a dental clinic held Saturday at the Fresno City College Dental Hygiene Clinic.
The free dental clinic, which ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., was possible thanks to the Fresno County Department of Public Health and the SOS & Give Kids a Smile in conjunction with FCC.
“We have done the clinic for 16 years,” said Luisa Bransford, register dental hygienist and faculty at FCC’s dental hygienist and medical assistant programs.
Bransford said the clinic was open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Approximately 250 children are seen during the three-hour free dental clinic, Bransford said.
“This is the only clinic that targets children,” Bransford said, adding that a law in California, AB1433 requires that all school-age children have a dental exam before their first year in public school. The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.
Bransford said the free dental clinic provides parents or families that don’t have a family dentist or the means to go to a dentist in California with a dental exam for their children.
“We don’t ask for insurance or anything,” she said, adding that the clinic won’t be possible without those who volunteer their time for the event. “We can’t do this without the doctors.”
Bransford said FCC dental hygienist students also speak many different languages and are able to communicate with the children and their parents in their own native language, including Spanish, Tagalog, Lao, Arabic, etc. when needed.
Bransford said it is important for parents to know that decayed baby teeth are an infection and are contagious.
“A lot of people don’t understand cavities are contagious and an infection,” Bransford said, adding that it can be passed when children share forks, spoons, drink from each other’s glass, etc.
Bransford said sometime the decay of the baby teeth is very bad that it can infect the developing permanent adult tooth below the gum line before it erupts.
“The permanent tooth comes out with cavities,” she said.
According to Bransford, baby teeth are very important and some of them need to stay until the child is 12 or 13 years of age.
She said baby teeth are extremely important because they maintain the space needed for the permanent teeth to come in.
According to kidsdata.org, between 2011 and 2012, 10.5 percent of children in Fresno County ages 2-11 never visited a dentist.
Bransford said that one of the dental clinic’s goals is that if the child has permanent molars without any decay or cavities, a sealant would be placed to protect that tooth.
If children need restorative care, Bransford said the children were bused to a dental office nearby where they received services to save as many teeth possible and to stop the pain caused by the decay.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dental caries, which are largely preventable, remain the most common chronic disease of children aged 6 to 11 years-old and teenagers12 to 19 years-old.
Even though the clinic targets children in elementary grades, Bransford said a few high school students showed up for the clinic and were provided the services.
Bransford added that they had set up 30 stations for the dental screenings and supplies to serve 350 children.
At one of the stations, FCC dental hygiene students Emily Donabedian and Iliana Hernández helped second grade student Sofía Flores.
After they were done with the tooth cleaning, Donabedian gave Sofía, 7, hygiene instructions showing her proper brushing and flossing.
Sofía’s mother, Alicia Flores, said she learned about the clinic thanks to a school flyer she received.
Alicia said she arrived around 10:15 a.m. to the clinic and was happy to learn that her daughter didn’t have any dental problems.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
