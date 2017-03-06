Flaco Jiménez keeps grinding out the music on his accordion

Leonardo ‘Flaco’ Jiménez picked up an accordion when he was about 5 years old.
The San Antonio native – who celebrates his 78th birthday on March 11 – picked up on a family tradition that his grandfather started with a one-row accordion.
“It’s been like a family tradition to play this certain instrument,” Jiménez told PBS in an ‘American Roots’ oral history.
Flaco, as he is commonly known, has taken the accordion and the conjunto music that his father helped start to new heights.
The evidence: Five Grammy Awards, worldwide concert tours, and success as part of the Texas Tornados and Los Super Seven.
Jiménez – who is scheduled to play on the March 19 closing night of the three-day PuebloFest at the Tulare International Ag Center – is an ambassador of a music genre that borrows heavily from the German and Polish polkas that were played in the Hill Country of Texas.
His father, Santiago Jiménez, would attend German music dances to learn the music. With that knowledge, the father started a conjunto (group) and began recording in 1936 for Decca Records by blending the oompah beats of the waltzes and polkas with Spanish-language lyrics.
The father began with a bass guitarist and a guitarist and accept all invitations, whether it was a birthday party or a wedding. The band would sometimes play until the sun came out. Sometimes, said Flaco, the band would stay and play for two or three days.
It was natural for Flaco to learn the accordion from watching his father give lessons to neighborhood kids. His first professional gig came when he played a couple of songs at age 9 with his father’s group.
Since then, Flaco has taken his accordion to record with The Rolling Stones, Dr. John, Dwight Yoakum, Ry Cooder, and Carlos Santana.
Conjunto music, which gave birth to Tejano music, is not to be confused with its Mexican cousin, norteño music, said Flaco. Conjunto music, he told PBS, has its roots in the United States and is similar to country music.
His participation with the Texas Tornados and the Super Seven – whose hits included ‘Hey Baby Qué Paso’ and ‘Margarita’ – introduced Flaco and his accordion to new generations in the 1990s.
His accordion can be heard in the Yoakam and Buck Owens’ hit song ‘Streets of Bakersfield.’
Among his fans is Dwayne Verheyden, a Dutch accordionist who posted a Youtube tribute to Flaco on his 70th birthday in 2010. Since then, Verheyden – who is accompanied by guitarist Geert Verheijden – has recorded tributes to him annually on his birthday in perfect Spanish.
Flaco has won Grammys for ‘Ay Te Dejo en San Antonio’ in 1986, for his album ‘Flaco Jiménez’ in 1996, and for his album ‘Said and Done’ in 1999. He has won Grammys with Los Texas Tornados (1990) and Los Super Seven (1999).
Under Flaco, conjunto music has become more bilingual with a splash of rock ‘n’ roll.
“I used to listen to rock and roll when rock and roll started,” Jiménez told PBS. “So I decided, ‘Hey, I think it’s good to change it a little, and instead of just conjunto sound, it’s still going to be conjunto, but it’s going to sound a little more rockish, more jazzier and more bilingual.”
Two years ago, Flaco won a Grammy lifetime achievement award.
