‘Little Joe’ Hernández, the Tejano ‘cotton picker’ still going strong at age 76

Few know him as José María De León Hernández, but the living Tejano music legend known as ‘Little Joe’ Hernández is a five-time Grammy Award recipient eager for PuebloFest.
Hernández is 76 years old and is sharp as new strings on a freshly-tuned guitar. He strummed guitar at age 15 and as he thinks back to those days, he remembers the tunes being played throughout the family home in Temple, Texas.
‘Little Joe’ Hernández is among the many musicians performing at the inaugural PuebloFest 2017, a huge festival on numerous stages also featuring in separate performances the likes of Los Tigres del Norte and Ezequiel Peña at the International Agri-Center in Tulare March 17-19.
Hernández is remembered for songs like ‘¿Qué Pasó?’ and ‘Las Nubes,’ both favorites among a loyal fan base that’s spread throughout the country and internationally over his five decades in the music industry.
He’s witnessed music evolve through the generations and from his early gigs for low pay referred to as “paid practice,” what some musicians call low pay from nightclub owners and promoters. Yet he continued on his personal quest to earn notoriety and acclaim in the industry.
“There was always music in my dad’s house. I grew up listening to a lot of great songs, and then in 1960 I went under the name Little Joe, and that was 57 years ago,” remembers Hernández of the early days.
By age 15, he played his first paying gig. And he transitioned the stage name through the decades: First it was The Latinaires, then Little Joe y La Familia, likely the most-popular. Now his fans and the industry simply know him as ‘Little Joe.’
His most-recent Grammy came in 2011 when he won the Best Tejano Album for ‘Recuerdos.’ In 2008, Hernández won Tejano Album of the Year award for the album ‘Before the Next Teardrop Falls,’ and features a cover on the Freddie Fender classic. In 1991, he earned a Grammy for Best Mexican-American album titled ‘Diez y Seis de Septiembre.’
A film documentary titled ‘Recuerdos,’ which features the likes of ZZ Top members and even United Farm Workers president Arturo Rodríguez, is in the works based on the life and work of Little Joe Hernández, the seventh child of 13 born to Mexican immigrants.
One of Hernández’s gifts is his ear, specifically his ability to listen to “the greats” as he calls them and blend the influence to his liking.
“People who really appreciate the art of music will always learn from the good classics,” said Hernández, a father to four kids, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. “Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole. Everybody does it their way: Hank Williams, the Big Band Era. And the classics: B.B. King, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Muddy Waters, Pedro Infante, Pedro Jiménez.”
“I hit the California scene in mid-1960s. I was born and raised and still living in central Texas, but I had not yet discovered my ancestry, the music until I got to California,” he said.
Hernández is committed to the next generation of musicians, education and Latinos. He keeps to his roots and is committed to what he calls “my cultura,” (my culture) in helping other Mexican-Americans in various ways. He’s performed for numerous benefits annually for Veterans and education. He performed a benefit concert to raise funds to bring a Veterans Memorial to the Veterans Memorial building in Dinuba.
Hernández is eager for the start of PuebloFest saying he hopes to keep Central Valley fans close to heart.
“It’s about la gente, the beautiful people, the hardworking, los campesinos, the people who have moved here from Texas,” he said.
