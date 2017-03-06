Folklórico dance groups are a major part of the celebration

PuebloFest is not just about the music. The three-day festival March 17-19 at the Tulare International Ag Center will also spice things up with a dash of culture.
Julio Bustos, director of Teocalli Cultural Academy, will make sure of that.
“A lot of promoters who bring dances here just want to get the people there,” said Bustos. “This organization (Bold Promotions) was about involving non-profit groups and helping them fund-raise for their cause, and even promoting a spot at their event to bring (motivational) speakers.”
When Bustos contacted Arnoldo Avalos, the two quickly agreed to make Mexican folkloric dancing a big part of the festival.
“It wasn't just about music and beer,” said Bustos, who has been jaded that folkloric groups will show up at a major celebration where the emphasis has been on the “music and people drinking beer.”
The PuebloFest Folklórico Dance Showcase will feature groups from throughout California and Baja California. At least five of the adult groups will compete, with judges coming from México.
Bustos – who is also excited about getting to see and hear “groups that I grew up with” like Los Tigres del Norte – said some folkloric groups are making an appearance in the Valley for the first time in years.
He said getting the three days filled was easy, although some groups couldn't commit because they had already scheduled other performances.
“Next year, we can actually shoot for having some of the best of the best in the state,” said Bustos. “We basically ran out of time this year.”
Organizers have also scheduled mariachi and Mexican horse riding as part of the cultural festivities.
The dance card:
Friday (March 17): Gaston Folklórico; águilas de Oro de Clovis West High School; Clovis East High School Folklórico; Sunnyside High School Danzantes; Teocalli Juvenil; Ballet Folklórico y Marimba de Fresno; and, Compañía de Danza Ticuán from Tijuana, Baja California.
Saturday (March 18): Escuela Tecalli; Los Niños de Aztlán; Alika de Nayar of San José; Folklórico Esplendor of West Covina; Los Danzantes de Aztlán from Fresno State; Los Lupeños de San José. Compañía de Danza El Sol de Fresno; Ballet Costa de Oro from San Lorenzo; Ballet Folklórico México Danza from Hayward; Grupo Folklórico Teocalli; and, Grupo de Danza Mexicana Kickupaico from Tijuana.
Sunday (March 19): Folklórico Esplendor; Los Lupeños; Los Mestizos de San José; Grupo Folklórico Mexcaltitán from Inglewood; Mestizos del Valle; Ballet Folklórico Fuego Nuevo from San José; Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Carlos Moreno from Oakland; Ballet Folklórico Danza Mexicana; Grupo Teocalli; and, Ballet Folklórico Yolihuani from Rosarito, Baja California.
