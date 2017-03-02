Poll: Majority of Californians disapprove of Trump’s performance

California – whose voters gave Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton about double the votes that President Donald J. Trump received – have not warmed up to the Republican, according to a recent Public Policy Institute of California poll.
Trump’s job approval rating is 30 percent among California adults, and 34 percent among likely voters, according to the Feb. 9 poll. In November, Trump got 31.62 percent of the vote, to Clinton’s 61.73 percent.
Among Latinos, the job approval rating was even worse: 17 percent.
“The California public’s early reviews of President Trump are generally negative,” said Mark Baldassare, institute president/CEO. “Yet they also demonstrate that the state’s voters have deep partisan divisions that are very much in line with national politics.”
A national Gallup poll put Trump’s job approval rating at 45 percent.
Trump’s recent threats to withhold federal funds from so-called “sanctuary cities” is not supported by a majority of Californians. Eighty-two percent of Latinos favor state and local governments making their own policies to protect the legal rights of undocumented residents. Overall, 65 percent of Californians agree with the ‘sanctuary city” philosophy.
Eighty-five percent of residents – and 94 percent of Latinos – say there should be a way for undocumented immigrants to stay in the U.S.
Other poll highlights:
▪ Fifty-one percent of Californians have a favorable view of the Affordable Care Act, and 53 percent say the act should not be repealed.
▪ Sixty-five percent of Californians – and 74 percent of Latinos – think global climate change is a major threat to the country’s well-being.
▪ Seventy-one percent of Californians believe the government should not pass more laws that restrict a woman’s access to abortion. The percentage is 60 percent among Latinos.
▪ Sixty-two percent of likely voters approve the job that Gov. Jerry Brown is doing. The figure is higher for Latinos, 73 percent.
▪ The state’s top issues are jobs/the economy and immigration, as reported by 14 percent of all adults.
▪ Sixty-four percent of Latinos – and 58 percent of likely voters – think California is going in the right direction.
The survey of 1,702 Californians was taken Jan. 22-31.
