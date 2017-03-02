Ending Medi-Cal expansion could have negative impacts in the Valley

Fifty percent of the population in Fresno County on Medi-Cal and health advocates said the possibility of the federal government ending Medi-Cal expansion could have a negative impact in Central Valley residents.
Clínica Sierra Vista of Fresno and New America Media held a community news briefing last week in Fresno with local advocates to bring awareness on how the Medi-Cal expansion coverage has benefited children in the Valley as well as how important it was to close the gap on oral and mental health care to improve children’s well-being.
“It’s a challenging time for all of us,” said Sandy Close, executive director of New America Media of the importance of having the briefing.
Reyna Villalobos, director of community programs with Clínica, talked about Fresno’s health care landscape after the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.
Clínica Sierra Vista, which serves the counties of Kern, Fresno and Inyo, is the largest federally qualified health clinic not only in the Central Valley but in the nation.
“It would have a significant impact here in the Central Valley,” Villalobos said if the ACA is replaced, repealed or repaired. “We have more people covered than ever before.”
Villalobos said Clínica has assisted approximately 100,000 people either through ACA outreach and enrollment.
She said if the ACA is repeal, people would lose health coverage, and they would wait to get health care and, more likely, would use the Emergency Room instead, which could lead to a “huge public health crisis.”
María Díaz of Riverdale said she and her husband are legal residents who qualified for Medi-Cal because of their low-income.
“He can’t walk,” said Díaz in Spanish, adding that for the last year her husband hasn’t been able to work because of his health issues.
Díaz said her husband also needs a surgery and she is worried that if the ACA is repeal, they won’t have Medi-Cal health coverage and her husband won’t be able to have the surgery he needs which is scheduled for later this year.
Villalobos also talked about the state’s Senate Bill 75, which expanded Medi-Cal in California to all low-income children regardless of their immigration status.
The children of Araceli, who didn’t want her last name in print because of her immigration status, were able to obtain health coverage thanks to SB 75.
She said her kids were able to have access to dental care after enrolling in Medi-Cal, adding that when one of her children fractured his foot, she was able to take him to the doctor for care without worrying about how she would be able to afford the cost.
“I am very afraid that they will remove Medi-Cal and I have a child with special needs,” Araceli said in Spanish.
Health advocates in the area are also concerned that, given the national talks on the Affordable Care Act, a repeal is possible as well as the Trump’s rhetoric on immigration. Many parents in the Valley like Araceli, might fear the consequences of getting or staying enrolled in Medi-Cal while others are worried about losing health coverage.
Since many families in the Central Valley are mixed status families – where either a member of the family is undocumented while other members are either legal residents or U.S. citizens, health advocates worry that parents might not want to enroll their children in health coverage even if those children qualify for either Covered California or Medi-Cal.
María G. Ortiz–Briones: 559–441–6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments