Mural will pay tribute to Valley’s rich crop of authors, poets (En Español abajo)

Chilean muralist Francisco Letelier has worked on hundreds of murals ever since he was 17 years old.
In four decades, he has become a nationally renown artist.
But, working on a five-story mural that pays tribute to the San Joaquín Valley’s rich crop of authors and poets is something special for the 57-year-old artist.
“What I love about murals is that they are like icebergs,” said the San Francisco-based artist during a ‘Halfway Mark’ press conference Tuesday morning (Feb. 28). “Most of what encompasses a mural is not visible to the eye.”
Letelier was talking about the funders and other supporters.
That is why Arte Américas executive director Frank Delgado decided to have a “state of the mural” event.
A mural is an idea that energizes and catalyzes the conversation. Francisco Letelier
The mural features birds flocking to a young man who is reading a book. Among the birds are pages with written text.
“Usually, the media is only invited to an ‘unveiling’ of a mural, but that approach ignores the appreciation for the artistic process, especially with artwork of this grand scale,” said Delgado. “This is a big deal for Fresno, and an even bigger deal for our cultural center.”
“An artist cannot have a vision and bring it to fruition without working with others,” said Letelier.
The mural, which grew out of The McClatchy Fresno Art Endowment’s offer to fund a project that focused on the legacy of México’s Diego Rivera. Letelier took the commission, on the condition that he have a local artist as his principal collaborator.
Mauro Carrera, 30, who drew his first mural as a junior at Roosevelt High School, has worked on the mural with Letelier on the south wall of the building that once housed The Fresno Bee, and later the Fresno Met Museum. Today, it serves as home for the Community Media Access Collaborative (CMAC), which trains people in television programming.
“A mural is an idea that energizes and catalyzes the conversation,” said Letelier, who said it has been a challenge working high above the ground.
Letelier said the mural is a tribute to the richness of the Valley’s artistic community.
“It’s an idea to make a mural in the Central Valley that provides a lyrical space and gives an image of the entire Latino community in California,” said Letelier. “One comes to Fresno to drink the water of what is authentic of California.”
Carrera, a Fresno State graduate, said the benefit of working so high when it rains is that the Sierra mountains can be seen clearly once the rain stops.
“The important thing is that people accepts the mural and that they support us,” said Carrera, who has worked on 50 murals.
The mural is expected to be completed in 10 days.
Arte Américas is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
“The mural is about pride in our local writers and uplifting their creativity, and not just focused on celebrity,” said Delgado.
Sabrina Vargas, daughter of the late muralist FranCisco Vargas, helped draw one of the birds following the press conference. She often helped her father with his murals.
Mural en el centro de Fresno estará terminado en 10 días
El muralista chileno Francisco Letelier ha trabajado en cientos de murales desde que tenía 17 años.
En cuatro décadas, se ha convertido en un artista de renombre nacional.
Sin embargo, trabajar en un mural de cinco pisos de alto que rinde homenaje a la rica colección de autores y poetas del Valle de San Joaquín es algo especial para el artista de 57 años.
“Lo que me gusta de los murales es que son como icebergs,” dijo el artista de San Francisco durante una conferencia de prensa ‘Halfway Mark’ el martes por la mañana (28 de febrero). “La mayoría de lo que abarca un mural no es visible a los ojos.”
Letelier estaba hablando de los financiadores y otros partidarios.
Es por eso que el Frank Delgado, director ejecutivo de Arte Américas, decidió realizar un evento del “estado del mural.”
El mural presenta aves que acuden a un joven que está leyendo un libro. Entre las aves se encuentran páginas con texto escrito.
“Por lo general, los medios de comunicación sólo son invitados a un ‘desvelamiento’ de un mural, pero ese acercamiento ignora el aprecio por el proceso artístico, especialmente con obras de esta gran escala,” dijo Delgado. “Esto es una gran cosa para Fresno, y una cosa aún más grande para nuestro centro cultural.”
“Un artista no puede tener una visión y llevarla a buen término sin trabajar con otros,” dijo Letelier.
El mural surgió de la oferta de The McClatchy Fresno Art Endowment para financiar un proyecto que se centró en el legado de Diego Rivera de México. Letelier aceptó la comisión, a condición de que tuviera un artista local como su principal colaborador.
Mauro Carrera, de 30 años, quien dibujó su primer mural como joven en la preparatoria Roosevelt High School, ha trabajado en el mural con Letelier en la pared sur del edificio que una vez fue la casa del Fresno Bee y más tarde el Museo de Fresno. Hoy en día, sirve como hogar para el Community Media Access Collaborative (CMAC), que capacita a la gente en la programación de televisión.
“Un mural es una idea que dinamiza y cataliza la conversación,” dijo Letelier, quien comentóo que ha sido un reto trabajar muy por encima del suelo.
Letelier dijo que el mural es un tributo a la riqueza de la comunidad artística del Valle.
“Es una idea hacer un mural en el Valle Central que proporcione un espacio lírico y dé una imagen de toda la comunidad latina en California,” dijo Letelier. “Uno viene a Fresno para beber el agua de lo que es auténtico de California.”
Carrera, graduada de la Universidad Estatal de California en Fresno, dijo que el beneficio de trabajar tan alto cuando llueve es que las montañas de la Sierra se pueden ver claramente una vez que la lluvia se detiene.
“Lo importante es que la gente acepte el mural y que nos apoyen,” dijo Carrera, quien ha trabajado en 50 murales.
Se espera que el mural se complete en 10 días.
Arte Américas celebra su 30 aniversario.
“El mural es sobre el orgullo en nuestros escritores locales y elevar su creatividad, y no sólo centrado en la celebridad,” dijo Delgado.
Sabrina Vargas, hija del muralista FranCisco Vargas, ayudó a dibujar una de las aves después de la rueda de prensa. A menudo ayudaba a su padre con sus murales.
Comments