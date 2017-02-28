Fresno Grizzlies’ Taco Throwdown will become a 2-day feast this July

It’s official now. You can mark down July 28 and 29 if you love tacos.
The Fresno Grizzlies have expanded the Taco Truck Throwdown due to increased popularity.
The Taco Truck Throwdown 7 (this being the seventh annual) is a “new and improved” edition, according to a news release that went out today on Taco Tuesday.
The Friday celebration comes in a home game against New Orleans. On that night, the public will decide the Central Valley’s top taco truck.
Amateur taco eaters can qualify that night to go against the pros in a Major League-eating contest on Saturday.
The Grizzlies will dress in their Fresno Tacos jerseys. And fans can bid on the jerseys.
There is no baseball game on Saturday, but the tacos will continue that day. Major League Eating will organize the ‘Taco Eating World Championship,’ which will include some of the world’s top professional eaters.
Organizers are hoping to get a record, 40 taco trucks for the all-day Taco Festival on Saturday.
Both day’s events are sponsored by La Tapatía.
For those who like everything that is Fresno Tacos, a bobblehead of Tony Kemp in a Fresno Tacos uniform driving a taco truck will be available at the Aug. 26 game. The bobblehead is part of the Grizzlies’ 20th anniversary season that includes figures of former Grizzlies’ Buster Posey and Madison Baumgardner.
The Fresno Tacos will also don special Stars and Stripes Tacos jerseys on July 4, which falls on Taco Tuesday.
Other notable highlights for the Grizzlies:
▪ April 6: Opening night, with a Growlifornia Bear Flag given to the first 5,000 fans.
▪ May 4: My Big Fat Fresno Wedding Show 2, featuring real weddings officiated by Grizzlies mascot Parker.
▪ June 1: Classic Vinyl Night/St. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Theme Jersey. Fans will have a chance to buy, sell or trade used records on the concourse. The Grizzlies will wear Beatles’ inspired jerseys.
▪ June 17: Star Wars Night.
▪ June 29: Eat My Shorts Night, a celebration of all things related to ‘The Simpsons’ television show. The players will don special, donut-themed jerseys.
“The uniqueness of our 20th anniversary bobbleheads is truly ground-breaking,” said Grizzlies general manager Derek Franks. “And, our biggest promo of all, Taco Truck Throwdown, is now double the size over two nights.”
