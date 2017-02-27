Concerns still exist among DACA recipients in the Central Valley

After the Trump administration announcement that young undocumented immigrants who were granted protections under President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program won’t be affected by new immigration rules, concerns still exits among the DACA recipients living in the Central Valley.
“I have mixed feelings. I don’t trust the administration,” said América Yareli Hernández, who has been under the protection of DACA since October 2012.
She has renewed DACA twice and her current card won’t expire until 2018.
Hernández, 33, said DACA “changed my life tremendously.”
Since getting DACA, Hernández, a professional with a bachelors degree from Fresno State University in Chicano and Latin American Studies with a minor in English and Spanish, has been able to get professional jobs.
Hernández has also been very active promoting immigrations rights, a passion of hers to help others in similar situations.
When Trump became president, Hernández was worried and wanted to learn more about his plans on immigration.
During the campaign trail Trump had promised to terminated the deferred action program, an executive order from Obama.
However last month, released memos from the Department of Homeland Security showed this executive order was left intact.
“We are going to deal with DACA with heart. I have to deal with a lot of politicians, don’t forget, and I have to convince them that what I’m saying is right. And I appreciate your understanding on that,” Trump said in a news conference on Feb. 16 as he addressed a question about continuing or ending it. “But the DACA situation is a very, very - it’s a very difficult thing for me. Because, you know, I love these kids. I love kids. I have kids and grandkids. And I find it very, very hard doing what the law says exactly to do. And you know, the law is rough. I’m not talking about new laws. I’m talking the existing law is very rough. It’s very, very rough.”
Hernández said Trump’s decision on DACA might be a way of picking “his battles.”
“But I don’t feel completely safe,” Hernández said.
Ira Mehlman, spokesperson for Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), said the Washington, D.C.-based organization understands Trump’s decision on DACA, however it doesn’t mean they agree with it.
“Our view is the (Trump) administration should allow the DACA program to lapse. When peoples’ two years come to an end, that should be the end of it,” Mehlman said.
FAIR is a non-profit, non-partisan organization of concerned individuals who believe that immigration laws in the United States must be reformed to better serve the needs of current and future generations.
Mehlman said the view of the organization is that “DACA was unconstitutional to start with, and it was never challenged in courts. President Obama didn’t have the authority to implement it in the first place.”
Mehlman said Trump’s focus right now is to address the concerns of many people have on immigration by doing what he has to do to enforce those immigration laws first.
“All indicates he wants to do something on this (DACA) but it is not going to be the first item on his agenda,” Mehlman said.
In the same conference on Feb. 16, Trump addressed his concerns of possible problems with DACA
“To me, it’s one of the most difficult subjects I have, because you have these incredible kids, in many cases – not in all cases. In some of the cases they’re having DACA and they’re gang members and they’re drug dealers too,” Trump said.
After the case of a DACA recipient in Seattle who was accused of being a gang member by federal immigration officials came to light earlier in February, immigrations-rights advocates have said that since U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn’t have a standard when it comes to allege gang affiliation, it is very difficult to challenge those allegations in immigration court.
“But you have some absolutely incredible kids – I would say mostly. They were brought here in such a way – it’s a very – very tough subject,” Trump said.
UC Merced student Reina Pacheco can be considered one of those “incredible kids” Trump has described.
Pacheco, who has been under the protection of DACA since 2014, is a college student majoring in biology and whose ultimate goal is to attend medical school and become a pediatrician.
Even though Pacheco might find some relief in Trump’s decision to keep DACA, at least for the moment, she still worries about the fate of her family members who are undocumented.
The 19-year-old sophomore from Stockton, said she is very involve with the student organization Students Advocating Law & Education (SALE) at UC Merced, which was established to represent and empower undocumented students through awareness and support needed to ensure their access and success in higher education.
“My goal is to inspire other high school students and first year college students,” said Pacheco, who is also the first one in her family to attend college.
SALE president Cristián Santos said the organization provides counseling, information and resources, workshops in the community, legal service referrals, scholarships from donations and earnings from fundraisers.
Santos, who is also a DACA recipient majoring in business management and economics, said that even thought Trump for the moment has decided to leave DACA a lot, “he can change his mind in the next month or so.”
Santos said there is also the concern of family members being deported under Trump’s aggressive immigration law enforcement.
“”(Trump) has targeted the parents of these students,” Santos said, adding that it causes a lot of stress to the DACA students while they try to focus on their studies.
Santos said the student organization is working to educate students and the community about their immigrations rights, how to act if they are stop by law enforcement.
Xavier Vázquez Báez, immigration integration service coordinator for the Education and Leadership Foundation in Fresno said the fear about deportation still there among DACA recipients in the Central Valley, especially when their parents are being target by the Trump administration.
“The fear still exits, their parents are not protected,” Vázquez Báez said.
The foundation has been in place since 2012 and has served approximately 12,000 young adults - documented and undocumented – with many services the organization provides including – renewing their DACA application to scholarships, to obtaining their citizenship or petition a family member.
Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro sent out an e-mail on Feb. 22 to students, faculty and staff regarding Trump’s immigration decision which includes keeping DACA in place.
The email shared a memorandum from Chancellor Timothy White which “affirms our commitment to being an inclusive and welcoming public university and provides guidance should any member of our campus community be approached while on campus by federal, state or local officials asking for information or documentation regarding immigration status,” said Castro.
Faculty, staff and students were instructed to contact the Fresno State Police Department for assistance in those situations and the university’s police department would act as a liaison with the on-site officials, coordinating with the office of general counsel to provide guidance, reference and resources as available.
“Fresno State remains committed to our mission – to boldly educate and empower student for success and our core value of diversity, inclusion and respect for all,” Castro said in the e-mail, adding that he will continue to keep them inform about “pertinent developments as soon as we know of them.”
