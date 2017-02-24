Heart fair empowers women in the Valley during American Heart Month

Antonia Navarro wanted to learn more about heart disease after her brother had open heart surgery last year. So when the 75-year-old Fresno woman heard about Saturday’s heart fair in downtown Fresno near her home, she didn’t think twice about attending.
Navarro was one of the many women who attended the UCSF Fresno Women’s Heart Fair on Feb. 11 at UCSF Fresno Center’s auditorium.
“I am glad they are having it here,” said Navarro who lives near Van Ness Blvd and Harvard Avenue in Fresno. “It makes it easier to attend.”
Navarro said she had heard of similar events taking place in Clovis but because of the distance from her home she had never been able to attend those events.
The heart fair was sponsored by the UCSF Fresno Medical Education Program School of Medicine, along with Central California Faculty Medical Group and Community Regional Medical Center.
This was Navarro’s first time attending the Heart fair.
“I hope they continue to have it here,” Navarro said, adding that after she was done with the health screening she like the results she got. “Everything looks good.”
This is the third year the Heart Fair has taken place in Fresno. The first two years - in 2014 and 2015 - the fair took place during the month of October.
For the third year, organizers wanted to move the heart fair from the month of October to the month of February to coincide with the American Heart Month in February which would provide a good opportunity to not only bring awareness to people so they can make changes to improve their heart health but also to help educate women of all ages on heart health.
The free Heart Fair for women included presentations from cardiologists and pulmonologist on topics such as women and heart disease, heart failure to pulmonary hypertension.
Teresa Daniele, chief cardiologist and UCSF Fresno Assistant Clinical Professor said the one of the goals of the heart fair is to empower women with the tools they need to reduce their risk for heart disease by providing them with the information of what puts them at risk of heart disease so women can do something to prevent the disease.
Risk factors for heart disease include age, family history, menopause, smoking, hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and physical inactivity.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is now the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Each year, about the same number of women die from heart disease as men, but the warning signs, if present, and risk factors differ in women than in men and across ethnicities.
Daniele told those in attendance that she hope the heart fair was not only informative, but also it motivates them to turn things around to reduce their risk of heart disease.
“We are the role models,” Daniele said, adding that women are the ones who usually go grocery shopping at home and can influence healthy eating, as well as exercise and healthy lifestyle for her entire family. “You have the power.”
The heart fair also included break-out sessions where participants could meet the presenters and ask questions, a free 30-minute health screenings including cholesterol and glucose readings, as well as blood pressure and body mass index station where participants can have their height and weight taken. There was also an instruction in stress reduction and yoga techniques station where participants would learn about the health benefits of yoga - which helps builds strength, mobility and endurance at the same time it helps reduce blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, stress and anxiety.
From the health screening results, women were able to calculate their 10-year coronary heart disease risk level – low risk, intermediate risk or high risk - in a worksheet they received at the fair.
Daniele said that more than 20 volunteers in the field of health made the event possible.
