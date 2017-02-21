Nuevos ciudadanos no están de acuerdo con plan migratorio de Trump (English below)

Al mirar las manos de Efigenia García y su esposo, Jesús García, es obvio que los dos han dedicado años trabajando en los campos del Valle de San Joaquín.
El martes, ella dejó el trabajo por un día para viajar de Bakersfield a Fresno para ser una de las 895 personas que se convirtieron en ciudadanos americanos.
“Lo hice mucho más por mi esposo y mis hijos,” dijo Efigenia, originalmente de un ranchito en Nayarit, México.
Ella también quiere traer sus hermanos, hermanas y “mi papá” a los Estados Unidos, un beneficio que ella puede aprovechar ya que es ciudadana americana.
“Realmente, es una de las razones por hacerme ciudadana,” dijo Efigenia.
Si el Presidente Donald J. Trump firma una propuesta de ley que dos senadores están promoviendo, Efigenia no tendría ese derecho.
“Eso es malo,” dijo Efigenia minutos después de recibir su certificado de ciudadanía. “Uno como migrante viene a trabajar en los campos agrícolas, y ha levantado la economía.”
La propuesta de los Senadores Tom Cotton de Texas y David Perdue de Georgia trata de reducir el número de los miembros de familiares que un ciudadano americano, o residente permanente, puede patrocinar. Actualmente, parejas, padres, hermanos e hijos adultos casados califican para ser patrocinados.
El plan de Cotton y Perdue, quienes han estado en contacto con la Casa Blanca, quieren restringir las tarjetas verdes a parejas e hijos menores no casados. El proyecto de ley también aceptaría a padres de la tercera edad quienes fueran cuidados por sus hijos americanos.
Uno como migrante viene a trabajar en los campos agrícolas, y ha levantado la economía. Efigenia García
“El Senador Cotton y yo estamos tomando acción para corregir las deficiencias de nuestro sistema de inmigración legal,” dijo Perdue al sitio noticiero Politico. “Volver a nuestros niveles históricamente normales de inmigración legal ayudará a mejorar la calidad de los empleos y salarios de los estadounidenses.”
El proyecto de ley – llamado Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act – quiere reducir el número de migrantes legales por un 40 por ciento el primer año y por el 50 por ciento el segundo año.
“La unión de la familia es muy importante,” dijo Jesús García en contra de la propuesta. Él no tiene sus documentos legales, y toma mucho más cuidadado cuando sale de su casa.
Sin embargo, la ceremonia de ciudadanía fue un momento emotivo para los nuevos ciudadanos, quienes representaron 63 países. Fue la primera ceremonia de ciudadanía bajo la administración de Trump.
No hubo vídeo del nuevo presidente dándole la bienvenida a los nuevos ciudadanos. En enero, el vídeo del ex Presidente Barrack Obama fue presentado por última vez a los nuevos ciudadanos.
Carlos Mendoza, director en la área de Fresno de la Administración de Negocios Pequeños de EE.UU., fue el orador invitado.
“Mi papá nos aseguró que el cielo es el límite,” dijo Mendoza, el mayor de cuatro hijos nacidos americanos a un padre que dejó México hace 88 años en busca de una mejor vida. Los cuatro hermanos obtuvieron sus títulos universitarios.
Él dio su discurso en inglés.
Mendoza dijo que aunque los nuevos ciudadanos no nacieron en los Estados Unidos, ellos tienen los mismos derechos que él.
“Eso es lo que es América. Todos nosotros somos iguales,” dijo Mendoza, quien añadió que ocho de los que firmaron la Declaración de Independencia fueron migrantes.
“La diversidad conduce a la innovación, y la innovación conduce a la prosperidad económica,” dijo Mendoza.
Los cinco países con las cantidades más grandes de ciudadanos nuevos: México (514), India (101), las Filipinas (66), El Salvador (19), China (14), y Laos (14).
Los nuevos ciudadanos también vinieron de Brasil (1), Chile (2), Colombia (1), Costa Rica (1), Cuba (1), Guatemala (7), Honduras (4), Nicaragua (3), Perú (8), y Venezuela (1).
Entre ellos estuvo Diana Vidales, de 19 años y de Fresno. Ella está estudiando en UC Irvine.
“Yo quiero mucho a este país, me ha dado mucho,” dijo Vidales, quien tenía 4 años de edad cuando llegó a los Estados Unidos. “He sido fiel a este país, y quiero repagar eso.”
New citizens not comfortable with visa reduction plan
Seeing the hands of Efigenia García and those of her husband’s, Jesús García, it is obvious that the two have spent years working in the fields of the San Joaquin Valley.
On Tuesday, she left work for a day to travel from Bakersfield to Fresno to be one of 895 people who became American citizens.
“I did a lot more for my husband and my children,” said Efigenia, originally from a ranchito in Nayarit, México.
She also wants to sponsor her brothers, sisters and “my dad” to come legally to the United States, a benefit she can take advantage of once she became an American citizen.
“It’s really one of the reasons I became a citizen,” said Efigenia.
If President Donald J. Trump signs a bill that two U.S. Senators are promoting, Efigenia would not have that right.
“That’s bad,” Efigenia said minutes after receiving her citizenship certificate. “We as migrants comes to work in the agricultural fields, and have raised the economy.”
The proposal by Sens. Tom Cotton of Texas and David Perdue of Georgia seeks to reduce family members that an American citizen, or permanent resident, can sponsor. Currently, married couples, parents, siblings, and adult children qualify to be sponsored.
The plan by Cotton and Perdue, who have been in touch with the White House, would restrict green cards to unmarried couples and unmarried children. The bill would also accept aging parents who were cared for by their American children.
“Sen. Cotton and I are taking action to correct deficiencies in our legal immigration system,” Perdue told Politico. “Returning to our historically normal levels of legal immigration will help improve the quality of jobs and wages for Americans.”
The bill – called the Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment (RAISE) Act – aims to reduce the number of legal migrants by 40 percent in the first year and by 50 percent in the second year.
“The union of the family is very important,” said Jesús García, who opposes the proposal. He does not have his legal papers, and takes much more care when he leaves his home.
However, the citizenship ceremony was an emotional moment for the new citizens, who represented 63 countries. It was the first citizenship ceremony under Trump’s administration.
There was no video of the new president welcoming the new citizens. In January, the video of former President Barrack Obama was presented for the last time to new citizens.
Carlos Mendoza, Fresno field director for the U.S. Small Business Administration, was the guest speaker.
“My dad assured us that the sky is the limit,” said Mendoza, the eldest of four American children born to a father who left Mexico 88 years ago in search of a better life. The four siblings obtained their university degrees.
He gave his speech in English.
Mendoza said that although new citizens were not born in the United States, they have the same rights as him.
“That’s what America is. We are all equal, “said Mendoza, who added that eight of those who signed the Declaration of Independence were migrants.
“Diversity leads to innovation, and innovation leads to economic prosperity,” Mendoza said.
The five countries with the largest numbers of new citizens are Mexico (514), India (101), Philippines (66), El Salvador (19), China (14), and Laos (14).
The new citizens also came from Brazil (1), Chile (2), Colombia (1), Costa Rica (1), Cuba (1), Guatemala (7), Honduras (4), Nicaragua (3), Perú (8 ), And Venezuela (1).
Among them was Diana Vidales, 19, of Fresno. She is studying at UC Irvine.
“I love this country so much, it has given me a lot,” said Vidales, who was 4 years old when he arrived in the United States. “I have been faithful to this country, and I want to re-pay that.”
Comments