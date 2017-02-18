Peaceful march in support of sanctuary city status for Fresno draws 500

The pressure to convince Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and the Fresno City Council to designate the Latino-majority city as a “sanctuary city” drew a noisy but peaceful group of about 500 Saturday afternoon who marched on sidewalks, showed off homemade signs, and chanted their opposition to stepped-up immigration enforcement.
“There are too many deportations,” said Fresno’s David Baltierra, minutes before a 1.7-mile march started at Fresno City Hall under a clear sky. “I feel families have been separated. That’s a hardship for them.”
Baltierra had plenty of support, from undocumented Latino youth to an ethnic diversity who expressed their displeasure at Brand’s reluctance to embrace the “sanctuary city” label. Others protested against the Immigration and Custom Enforcement agency, whose apprehension of undocumented residents touched off some panic in immigrant communities earlier this week.
Brand has tiptoed around the “sanctuary city” issue. While he supports a policy that bans Fresno police from enforcing immigration law, Brand has said he does not want to anger the federal or state government leaders who might withhold funds from the city.
There are too many deportations. I feel families have been separated. That’s a hardship for them. David Baltierra
March organizer organizer Ariana Martínez Lott encouraged march participants to contact the mayor’s office, along with that of other elected officials, to express their support for a sanctuary city – and other pro-immigrant policies.
“You don’t have to be a policy expert. We’re working on that,” said Martínez Lott.
Kassandre Clayton, whose ancestry includes Filipino and black, said Brand “is being a coward by not designating Fresno a sanctuary city.”
“It will only be counterproductive to efforts to bring undocumented residents out of the shadows,” said Clayton, who said undocumented residents need to feel confident that they are not being targeted.
Ben Bergquam – who carried his 6-year-old daughter Chloe on his shoulders while he produced a Facebook live video that included at least one interview with a march participant – was the only person at the event who opposes the sanctuary city movement.
“I support the rule of law,” said Bergquam, who carried a red, white and blue flag with a photo of President Donald J. Trump. “I’m pro immigrant, but anti-illegal immigrant.”
Bergquam said any undocumented resident with a criminal record should be deported. “If an illegal immigrant is causing problems, cops have the right to enforce every law,” he said.
Marchers were restricted to the sidewalk during their march, which included a brief stop at the Fresno County Jail. There, organizers railed against Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims for allowing ICE agents to work out of the jail to identify inmates who are undocumented residents.
The march, which came two days after a heavily publicized push for a boycott of work by Mexicans, was the latest in a series of events designed to lobby officials one way or the other on the sanctuary city issue.
▪ Pro-immigrant advocates drew 200 supporters to a Jan. 27 rally outside Fresno City Hall to ask Brand to support a sanctuary city. Martínez Lott gave Brand until March 16 to respond.
▪ Power Talk Radio 96.7 FM talk show hosts Guillermo Moreno and Trevor Carey mounted a petition drive earlier this week to convince Brand to back down from sanctuary city status for Fresno. The hosts reported getting about 600 signatures on their petition, and said they will take the effort online.
▪ The Fresno Unified School District has been pressured to designate its schools as a safe haven for all students regardless of their immigration status. Board president Brooke Ashjian said three trustees are working on a resolution, which the board will consider in early March.
Organizers of Saturday’s march said the Fresno police policy “needs to be re-evaluated to reflect the current national threats to our undocumented community.”
They are pushing for a town hall meeting where residents can communicate with elected officials.
Comments