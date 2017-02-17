More than 412,000 new people enrolled in Covered California

More than 412,000 new individuals in the state enrolled in a health plan through Covered California during its fourth open enrollment period.
According to data released by the state’s health insurance marketplace last week, open enrollment period met its enrollment projections with 412,105 new consumers signing up for health coverage.
“California met our projections, driven by the nearly 50,000 consumers who signed up for health insurance in the last two days of open enrollment,” Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee said.
Covered California officials extended the original Jan. 31 open enrollment deadline and gave consumers four more days to complete their enrollment. Consumers had until the end of Feb. 4 to complete their application process.
From experience in previous years, there is a surge of enrollment on the last day of the open enrolment period at the state’s exchange.
“This high number of sign-ups validates the surveying we did after the election,” Lee said in a statement. “When consumers know they have a pathway to get health care made affordable by tax credits, they sign up.”
In December, Covered California conducted a survey among potential enrollees which showed that political uncertainty about the future of the Affordable Care Act created some concern among consumers in California, but did not prevent individuals from enrolling.
According to Lee, the survey showed that the top concern in the mind of consumers remain affordability of health insurance plans.
The survey also showed that some uninsured consumers did not understand there was financial help, or subsidies, available to them to reduce the cost of health insurance premiums.
Covered California continued its ACA outreach and marketing during the last week of open enrollment period despite President Donald J. Trump’s directive to canceled $5 million dollars in advertising for the end of this year’s open enrollment in the individual insurance market run by the federal government.
“The demand for affordable health insurance remains very strong in California,” Lee said. “Reaching consumers where they are with the information they need is critical to attracting the enrollees we need to make competitive health insurance marketplaces work.”
Officials at Covered California said initial analysis shows that in addition to the strong pace of enrollment, the exchange saw strong participation in the number of new young enrollees – a crucial demographic for the exchange to have a healthy risk mix for 2017 – who signed up for coverage comprised a large proportion of new enrollees for the second consecutive year.
Young adults ages 18- to 34-year-old accounted for an estimated 37 percent of this year’s enrollment, compared to 38 percent in the open-enrollment period for 2016, 34 percent for the open-enrollment period for 2015 and 29 percent for the open-enrollment period in 2014.
“Covered California is continuing to enroll consumers in large numbers and with a good mix of younger and older, which helps keep rates down for everyone and keeps the entire individual market stable,” Lee said.
According to Covered California officials, the renewal rate from 2016 to 2017 won’t be clear until March, however there are early indications that consumers who enrolled in 2016 are continuing into 2017.
“Covered California continues to grow and make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” Lee said.
Covered California has a total enrollment of more than 1.5 million people, according to officials at the state’s exchange.
“We are pleased that 1.5 million Californians have their coverage and premium rates locked in for 2017, but we urge them to take action to ensure they still have the help with access and affordability in 2018,” said Anthony Wright, executive director, Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition. “All Californians should be concerned with Congress’ rush to repeal Covered California subsidies and other Affordable Care Act benefits, especially without any replacement in place.”
Approximately 5 million Californians could be affected if the healthcare reform is repealed.
Health Access recently released a fact sheet showing the impact by each congressional district if the ACA is repealed with no replacement.
In the Central Valley from Sacramento to Kern counties almost 800,000 people living in eight of the state’s congressional districts in the Valley will be directly impacted by the ACA repeal.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
